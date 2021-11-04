Ex-BBB Arthur Picoli opens live by accident at a party and reveals sex in the car

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

posted on 11/03/2021 6:48 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the early hours of this Wednesday (3/11), ex-BBB Arthur Picoli committed a faux pas by accidentally opening a live on Instagram and exposing an intimate conversation between friends.

During a Halloween party in Rio de Janeiro, the model accidentally started the broadcast and it was possible to hear him reporting an episode in which he was caught having sex in the car by security guards.

“At that other party, I was shitty with cachaça and such, I took the woman into the car, I was told off by the men in the condominium. The girl was sitting hot and the guy was knocking on the window. I said: ‘Wait a minute.’ I went back to the party,” he revealed during the conversation.

As Arthur was telling the story, nearly 3,000 people were watching the broadcast. The woman’s name, however, was not revealed, and until the publication of this note, the influencer has not commented on the case.

Watch the current video: