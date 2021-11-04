Ex-blonde do Tchan assumes a position of trust at the PRF, generates controversy, and rejects criticism | Federal District

“Journalist, federal civil servant, ex-blonde from É o Tchan group, who won a badge and is very happy with what she does.” That’s how Silmara Miranda presents itself on social networks. But this week, the former dancer had to, once again, explain her public role.

Public examination of the Federal Highway Police, Silmara Miranda took office in November 2020, in Florianópolis. Less than a year later, in Last October 21, she was appointed to a position of trust in the agency’s media sector in Brasília.

What was called by colleagues a “supposedly meteoric rise” made Silmara react to criticism. This Tuesday (2), Silmara used social media to counter the comments.

“For this function there is absolutely no seniority criterion, being a position of free appointment and dismissal”, says the highway police officer.

Silmara said that the opportunity to transfer to Brasília was offered to all police officers who are part of the PRF, in an internal selection process, released on February 22nd. “However, only 10 signed up expressing their desire to live in the federal capital,” she says.

The former Tchan blonde also points out that “the absence of the truth was intended to denigrate my image and nullify all the effort I made to get where I’ve reached”. The policewoman has a degree in journalism and an MBA in strategic journalism and press relations.

According to her, “the desire to perform a good job with initiative, proactivity and good communication certainly helped in choosing the position”.

Silmara joined É o Tchan between 2003 and 2007 to replace dancer Sheila Mello. Even after leaving the group, she continued making posts reminiscing about the time (See below for a post from August 2019).