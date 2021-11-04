Ex-Loira do Tchan receives criticism after assuming a position as head of the Federal Highway Police

Silmara Miranda was questioned for having assumed a role of trust within the PRF in less than a year with the corporation

Reproduction/Instagram/@silmara_miranda Silmara Miranda claims that all federal highway police officers have the chance to go to a post in Brasília



Silmara Miranda, 39, received criticism after assuming a position of trust in the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in less than a year of corporation. Known as “Loira do Tchan”, the journalist was approved in a PRF contest in November 2020 for a vacancy in Amazons. On October 21, 2021, the former dancer was appointed to the position of Head of the Social Communication Division of the General Coordination of Institutional Communication of the Executive Board of the Federal Highway Police, in Brasília. On her social networks, the civil servant rebutted the accusations that the heads are only occupied by people who have been in the agency for some time. “The position assigned to me on October 21, 2021, published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), concerns a position of trust. For this function there is absolutely no seniority criterion, being a position of free appointment and dismissal”, argued Silmara.

According to the former member of the group “It’s the tchan“, the opportunity to be transferred to Brasília is offered to all federal highway police officers, having nothing to do with the employee’s career time in the corporation. She claims that she was selected for the vacancy in the capital by a selection process carried out internally by the agency on February 22nd. She adds that only 10 agents expressed their willingness to live in the federal capital. “It is worth noting that in another recent national recruitment carried out by the Executive Board of the PRF for civil servants to work in the General Coordination of Social Communication of the institution, in Brasília, we had only 9 applications. There were not enough interested parties to meet the internal demand and there is still a deficit in the PRF’s social communication area”, claimed the journalist. “I also emphasize that I have a degree in Journalism and an MBA course in strategic journalism and press relations. However, my willingness to do a good job with initiative, proactivity and good communication certainly helped in choosing the position. I will continue to give my best to the police in the area of ​​Social Communication”, he concluded. Before studying journalism and entering a public career, Silmara was a dancer in the band “É o Tchan”. She joined as Sheila Mello’s understudy and composed the group for three years.