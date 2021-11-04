EXCLUSIVE: Arezzo wants to buy Grupo Soma | Business

Alexandre Birman is rehearsing what could be his biggest clothing offensive. Arezzo approached Grupo Soma for an acquisition of the company, according to Pipeline. The courtship has been taking place over the past few months, at different temperatures, but it should now be discussed in the target company’s board, three sources said.

As with the other operations of the Arezzo group, an eventual deal would take place in large part through the exchange of shares with a smaller fraction in cash, in a bold move considering that the Soma is larger on the stock exchange than the bidder. Arezzo is worth R$7.7 billion and Soma is valued at R$11.25 billion.

The talks are preliminary and may not go forward, sources said. Soma’s share rises more than 5% today and accumulates an increase of 7.6% in the year. The share of Arezzo, which is rising 1.3% on the day, accumulates high of 13.2% in the year. Both are unleveraged.

1 of 1 Alexandre Birmna, from Arezzo: interest in joining business with the owner of Farm and Animale — Photo: Valor Alexandre Birmna, from Arezzo: interest in joining business with the owner of Farm and Animale — Photo: Valor

Soma’s controllers hold 37.62% of the company’s shares, in a shareholders’ agreement between the founders of the brands, being the largest single position in the Jatahy family. Opportunity, Atmos and Verde have a little more than 5% each. At Arezzo, the Birmans have 45.84% of the capital. In the draft composition, Birman would remain the controller, a source said.

Depending on the initial reception, Soma’s board may refuse to open a dialogue on the matter or proceed and discuss it with shareholders. The development will be curious since Arezzo tried to tie up the acquisition of Hering this year and the retailer ended up closing a deal with Soma, which appeared later. Fabio Hering recently took over as chairman of the apparel group.

In this segment, Arezzo has already purchased Reserva and Baw, and Birman has already made it clear that it continues to pursue M&A in apparel. Three banks are involved in the conversations.