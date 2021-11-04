Exclusive! Cauã Reymond is promoted on Globo and becomes a presenter | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Against the wave of layoffs, Cauã Reymond was promoted on Globo

Against the grain of the crisis experienced by Globo, Cauã Reymond achieved a rare feat for today: he was promoted to presenter. In addition to being the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, the next nine o’clock soap opera, he will now lead a tailor-made program.

In an exclusive conversation with the column, the heartthrob anticipated some information about the attraction. “It will be about fashion, and it will air on one of Globo’s cable channels,” said he, who recorded the pilot this week.

The details of his new project are still kept confidential, and Cauã will still record more test material before the program starts to be produced effectively.

It’s rare to see fashion attractions on Brazilian TV with men in charge, but in the case of Cauã it makes perfect sense. For years he’s been disputed by brands to print campaigns as a poster boy, but now he’s been more dedicated. He was recently hired by Aramis, a lifestyle brand, where he holds an executive position.

He has taken on the role of “trendhunter”, or trend-hunter, and has been working together with the brand’s creative team to develop new pieces that are connected with his desires and his vision of the fashion world.

“I’ve been on this subject all my life, I’ve always analyzed styles and the fashion market, but now I can put my personal touch and actively participate in the development of a collection”, commented the heartthrob.

Even with his schedule full of soap opera appointments and recordings of his program on Globo, he does not complain about the excess of appointments and finds time to dedicate himself to his new job.

“Some days I spend 12 hours recording soap operas, but normally I manage to balance my routine. I find a way to work out daily, see my daughter, stay with my wife and still work. There are days that are exhausting, but the effort is always worth it the penalty,” he stated.