Face recognition system will be disabled on Facebook; understand

One of the technologies deployed on Facebook will be removed for more than 1 billion users, as announced by the platform that is undergoing a redesign process. The facial recognition system, which automatically recognizes users through photos or videos, should be removed.

The social networking platform already faces numerous issues regarding user safety and other ethical issues. Through a blog, Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s vice president of artificial intelligence, said regulators seek to provide a clear set of rules governing usage, but that process is still in development.

The vice president spoke about this period of continuing uncertainty facing Facebook at the moment. The platform also reported that more than a third of active users on the platform voluntarily opted for the facial recognition feature. According to findings by Reuters, Facebook is expected to remove this feature globally until the end of december.

Some users with visual impairments were not sure if there would be a description of the images or not. According to the company, the automatic text tool will remain, but it will not include the names of people in the photos. The platform has been accused of not correctly recognizing users and being selective.

If these problems were not enough, Facebook has still been the target of strong criticism from regulators and lawmakers regarding the safety of its users. President Mark Zuckerberg is committed to his metaverse development project within the platform and has invested billions in the program.