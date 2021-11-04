Facebook finds a plan to evade 30% fees from Apple

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that he intends to take a specific path to get around the 30% fees charged by App Store on every transaction performed on iOS. The company that owns Facebook intends to use this strategy to allow creators to retain more money from their subscriptions on the metaverse platform.

In a post published on his social network, Zuckerberg said he was focused on finding a solution to avoid this tax, as it could harm the subscription model thought by the company. The idea is to deliver a promotional link to the creators: when the person signs up for it, they will have all the money raised directed to them, with only applicable taxes discounted.

The executive assured that creators will have new ways to better understand their audience thanks to a new set of data, such as the possibility of downloading each subscriber’s email addresses. While this is great for the content producer, it’s a practice that should be off-putting to a lot of people because it would drive up the volume of messages in people’s inboxes.

Meta would have set aside about $1 billion (BRL 5.6 billion) to pass on to content creators in the form of a bonus program. This format is already successfully adopted by other companies to drive user input, such as TikTok and Kwai, and could strengthen the metaverse at the time of its release.

Taxation is considered high

Unsurprisingly, Facebook, and other media companies, are trying to get around taxing the App Store, which charges between 15 and 30% commission on App Store transactions made on purchases made via iOS. Every program downloaded from the Apple store is subject to this tax if it sells subscriptions, add-ons or add-ons, which increases the amount paid by the user and reduces the developers’ profit.

Another point of conflict between the creator of the iPhone and the social media giant was over the change in the policy of tracking users, responsible for a considerable loss of the company in recent months. The App Tracking Transparency (ATT) would have cost R$ 55 billion for social media, with Facebook and Snapchat the most affected in the segment.

There are still no technical details on how this new feature will be implemented, after all Apple is not usually compassionate with strategies to circumvent its system. In general, those who try to sabotage their mechanism are sanctioned and even banned from the platform, as happened with Epic Games and the game Fortnite. The way is to wait for more official news to understand if the Target goal will be reached.

Source: Mark Zuckerberg