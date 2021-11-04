Facebook, Instagram and Messenger experience instability this Wednesday (3)

by

This Wednesday afternoon (3), users went to Twitter to complain that Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are not operating normally. According to DownDetector, the complaints started in the morning, with a peak at 10:30 am, but intensified now in the afternoon, around 3:30 pm, with more than 100 notifications.

DonwdetectorMost affected regions so far, according to DownDetector (Reproduction)

Apparently, the instability is not only happening in Brazil and, as usual, the fall has already generated memes:

So far, Facebook has not commented on the instability in its networks. On Twitter, Instagram’s public relations account said the company is already aware of what has happened and is already working to fix the problem.