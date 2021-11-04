Facebook, Instagram and Messenger experience instability this Wednesday (3)

This Wednesday afternoon (3), users went to Twitter to complain that Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are not operating normally. According to DownDetector, the complaints started in the morning, with a peak at 10:30 am, but intensified now in the afternoon, around 3:30 pm, with more than 100 notifications.

Most affected regions so far, according to DownDetector (Reproduction)

Apparently, the instability is not only happening in Brazil and, as usual, the fall has already generated memes:

Fuck, I’m here for 30 minutes cursing this fucking internet, crying with rage, shutting the fuck down all the time, restarting my cell phone for at the end, I found out Instagram went down???? — Carol’s malice little bitch.?‍?? (@namodacaroll) November 3, 2021

instagram fell right

my God — dra alvaro (@alvxaro) November 3, 2021

Instagram went down and I thought it was just mine ?? pic.twitter.com/z1GCNBUlXJ — Uennium (@LimaWennyo) November 3, 2021

So far, Facebook has not commented on the instability in its networks. On Twitter, Instagram’s public relations account said the company is already aware of what has happened and is already working to fix the problem.