Faced with a plea by Cruzeiro to reorganize labor lawsuits, TRT suspends executions against the club | cruise

The partial approval is due to the fact that Cruzeiro has also filed a request for urgent relief so that the executions related to the Labor Court can be processed in a single court.

Initially, the request had already been accepted, and the period of 60 days (since October 28) is in progress for Cruzeiro to present the necessary documentation for the Centralized Execution Regime (CER) to be granted.

Due to the term in progress, the judge did not grant the urgent relief requested by the club aiming at centralizing the executions.

– Therefore, the President of the Court cannot, monocratically, grant the Centralized Regime, much less suspend any form of restriction, based on the aforementioned law, hence why, in the previous decision, in which I granted the processing of the request and determined the presentation of the documents provided for in the law and within the period established therein, I informed that, for the time being, it was up to me to decide.