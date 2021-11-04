Family of Céline Dion says that singer can’t walk anymore

After canceling shows in Las Vegas due to health problems, Céline Dion would no longer be able to walk. The information was released by a family member to “Here” magazine.

“She can no longer get out of bed, can’t move, can’t walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet that paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost a lot of weight”, indicated the source, who did not have his identity revealed.

“If things don’t improve, she could be away for several months or even a year. His symptoms are more worrisome than expected,” he continued.

In October of this year, the artist had announced on her social networks that she would have to cancel a show in Las Vegas because she is feeling “persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing”.

“My heart is broken over this. My team and I had been working on this new show for eight months. Not debuting in November makes me sad beyond words,” he said in an Instagram post.

Since then, there has been no further information about Celine Dion’s health condition. Details of what she is up against were also not disclosed.