Fan makes an unusual proposal to Neymar to get the shirt of the PSG star; Look

Credit: Alex Grimm – Getty Images

After turning the score in Germany against RB Leipzig, PSG ended up giving the tie to the hosts in the additions of the Champions League, which ended 2-2. In the stands, a fan stole the show and went viral on social media .

Following the game, the woman was seen with a poster in the shape of a shirt, asking for the uniform of striker Neymar. Until then, it’s all common, isn’t it? The big question was her creativity in the message. To achieve the feat of obtaining the Brazilian’s shirt, the fan proposed an “exchange”.

“Neymar can I have your shirt, please. I’ll give you my father’s car, I’m a big fan… for a long time”, read the poster of the fan present in the stands of the Red Bull Arena. Her image proposing the exchange ended up going viral on social networks.

“Neymar can I have your shirt, please. I give you my dad’s car, I’m a big fan… for a long time.” – A fan today at the Red Bull Arena. I would do the same 🤪 pic.twitter.com/cJlVxP2LBo — Memesneymar 🔛 (@memesneymar) November 3, 2021

