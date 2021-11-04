Father kills daughter’s boyfriend, who sold her to a sex trafficking gang

In Spokane, Washington, 60-year-old John Eisenman took matters into his own hands and killed his daughter’s boyfriend after discovering he had sold her to a sex trafficking gang. Information is from The Spokesman-Reviem newspaper

According to police reports, Eisenman was made aware of what happened to his daughter in October 2020. She is believed to be in the Seattle area, in the hands of criminals who exploit women. She was taken there by her boyfriend, 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen.

The father managed to rescue her and take her home. After a month, he went to confront his ex-son-in-law. The situation got out of control, John kidnapped the boy, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a car.

“Afterwards, Eisenman assaulted the victim by hitting him over the head with a cinder block and then stabbing him several times, causing his death,” the officers described in a statement.

The young man’s body was discovered in Spokane after neighbors reported that an abandoned car covered in slime was emitting a strong odor. The boy was found with his hands and ankles tied, and in an advanced state of decomposition.

The vehicle, a 1991 green Honda Accord, belonged to Brenda Kross, engaged to John Eisenman. The woman told the whole story to the police. The teenager’s father was interrogated and confessed to the crime, his bail is stipulated at US$ 1 million and he remains in prison.

