Fausto Silva finds out on his show in Band before debuting

Faustão in Band, new program of Faust Silva, will no longer count on the presence of the former miss Julia Range. The model would be one of the reporters for the attraction, but left the team just over two months before her debut.

The famous claimed that her schedule would not keep up with the rhythm of recordings in the Band. The contract was terminated amicably, according to information from journalist Patricia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

In relation to the program, an important detail: Faustão na Band will be recorded, hours before its airing. It won’t be live as everyone expected. On the grid, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

The channel has already applied for registration of the brands Embromation, Grana or Fama, Mundo Doido, Na Pista do Sucesso and Reino da Bicharada. TV recorded another title, Faustop, based on internet memes.

The production thought of a freshman frame for Faustão na Band, but in a different format from the traditional one seen on TV. New details were not revealed for all the mystery involved in the project.

It is worth remembering that Fausto Silva was not present at the press conference of the Band’s new programming, due to his contract with Globo. The direction of the new program, however, was present at the event.

out of the globe

Faustão left the command of Domingão in June and was replaced by Tiago Leifert, who took over the Super Dança dos Famosos until the debut of Luciano Huck, in September.

The 71-year-old veteran was given forced vacations until his debut in Band. The end of the agreement came after 32 years of partnership. The announcement of the end of the contract took place in January, but the departure from the program was made official in June, after the channel decided to end Domingão.

On the other hand, Luciana Cardoso’s husband made a long-term commitment to Band. He returned to the company that was his “home” before his move to Globo in 1989.