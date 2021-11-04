Fed Announces Stimulus Reduction; keep interest rate at 0% By Investing.com



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) announced this Wednesday (3) that it will start reducing monetary stimuli – called tapering -, reducing the purchase of bonds by US$ 15 billion per month, starting this year month. In addition, the Fomc kept the unchanged in the range between 0-025%, in a unanimous decision.

The statement released after the decision said that the Fomc will reduce the purchase of government bonds by $10 billion a month and $5 billion in mortgage bonds in November. Thus, monetary policy will now consist of monthly purchases of up to US$70 billion in government bonds and up to US$35 billion in mortgage bonds. Previously, the stimulus consisted of monthly purchases, respectively, of up to US$ 80 billion and US$ 40 billion.

In December, the tapering will intensify and the monthly purchase of government bonds will be up to US$60 billion and mortgage bonds up to US$30 billion.

“The Committee judges reductions at a similar pace in net positions monthly for each month”, shows the statement, noting that the magnitude of the withdrawal of stimuli could increase according to the economic situation. With that, the statement continues with the excerpt that “the Committee continues to monitor the implications of forthcoming information for the economic outlook”, and that “it would be prepared to adjust monetary policy should risks emerge for the achievement of monetary policy objectives “. It is worth remembering that the Fed’s objectives are to maximize the labor market and control the economy.

Taping starts after the jump in inflation in the US, with the highest price indices in recent decades. The Consumer Price Index () rose 5.4% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month in October. The Fomc continues to see the price rise currently as “transitory”.

The decision reduced the losses of the to 0.17%, while it started to rise 0.11%. Already accelerated the advance to 0.3%.

In Brazil, the fall 0.56% and the had fall of 1.18% to R$ 5.6125.

At 3:30 pm, the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, holds a press conference to explain details of the decision. Check it out live on Investing.com.