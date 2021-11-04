Fed to cut bond buying by $15 billion a month from end of November

SAO PAULO – The Federal Reserve announced the long-awaited schedule for the tapering, the process of withdrawing stimulus to the US economy, as disclosed by the monetary authority after the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) meeting this Wednesday (3).

The tapering begins later this month, with a $15 billion reduction in the bond-buying program, with $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-linked bonds. .The reduction in purchases starts in November, being accelerated in December.

This is the first step in removing the huge amount of support that the monetary authority has provided to the markets and the economy. In practice, this stimulus comes from the purchase so far of US$ 120 billion a month in bonds (US$ 80 billion in Treasuries, US debt bonds, and US$ 40 billion in bonds linked to mortgages) and very close interest rates to zero, between 0% and 0.25%, which was maintained.

In the minutes of the September 21-22 meeting, central bank officials had already signaled that a $120 billion reduction in monthly asset purchases would be approved at this week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

The committee said in a statement from Wednesday’s meeting that the change came “in light of the substantial progress the economy has made against targets since last December. The document, however, noted that the Fed is not on a pre-set course and will adjust the process if necessary.

“The Committee believes that similar reductions in the pace of asset purchases are likely to be appropriate each month, but is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if justified by changes in economic prospects,” he said.

Along with the tapering move, the Fed has also slightly changed its view on inflation, recognizing that price increases have been faster and longer lasting than central banks had anticipated.

“Inflation is high, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory,” the statement said. “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to considerable price increases in some sectors.”

The Committee also highlighted that “economic activity and employment continue to strengthen”, but did not change its intention of leaving the benchmark interest rate close to zero until inflation reaches 2% and is “on its way to moderately surpass 2% for a while”.

Overall, the Fed said it still believes recent high inflation will ease, but the small change in language indicates that Fed officials believe the process will take longer.

Inflation measured by the Fed’s PCE index has been double the target since May, but officials are reluctant to change their scenario to monetary policy until it is clear that the pace of price increases will not weaken on its own.

(with Reuters)

