Federal Government Releases African Swine Fever Warning Video

The federal government launched an awareness campaign on social media about the risk of African swine fever reaching the country. The animation video presented is starring an airplane pilot pig.

The character provides information on the precautions travelers need to take to avoid bringing this disease to Brazilian soil, at a time when international travel is being resumed in greater volume.

are you going to travel abroad? So be on the lookout for African Swine Fever. This disease is only dangerous for wild pigs and pigs. Watch the video and follow the guidelines for what you cannot bring in your luggage. For more information, visit https://t.co/iBqPxzDW4j. pic.twitter.com/iva42JOgrx — Government of Brazil (@govbr) November 3, 2021

There is no record in Brazil of cases of African swine fever, a disease for which there is no vaccine or treatment and which has already reached more than 50 countries. The virus is transmitted through direct contact between infected pigs, through ingestion of swine foods contaminated with the virus or contact with materials (shoes, clothing, vehicles, equipment, etc.) contaminated with the virus.

Clinical signs of PSA

The Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) provides information on its website that pig farmers need to be aware of to know if their animals have African swine fever. Characteristics of PSA are: high fever, huddled pigs, pneumonia, miscarriage, loss of appetite, conjunctivitis, weakness, emaciation, reddened patches on the skin, vomiting, diarrhea, and sudden death.

Alert the Map

If any pig shows symptoms, the Ministry reminds that the producer must notify the Official Veterinary Service (SVO) of your state and fill this form.

*Under supervision of Luis Roberto Toledo