Feirão da Serasa will have a discount of up to 99% and R$50 for those who pay off debt; see details – Business

Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome started on Wednesday (3) and ends on December 11 throughout Brazil. During this period, according to the credit company, indebted consumers will be able to pay off debts with up to 99% discount, pay them interest-free in installments and receive cash bonuses.

According to the credit company, more than 100 companies are registered to negotiate, including credit cards, banks, stores, universities and water and energy concessionaires.

This year, consumers who negotiate debts over R$200, through the Serasa application, will receive a credit of R$50. The benefit is only valid until November 15th.

In the 2020 edition, more than 68 million Brazilians signed agreements during the event.

Ask your questions

What is the Clean Fair Name

It is an open period for debt negotiations of companies registered with Serasas. During the event, these creditors allow you to reduce the amount of that debt and pay it back.

Which companies participate

According to Serasa, more than 100 companies have registered for Feirão. Among them, banks and financial institutions, credit recovery companies, telephone operators, universities and stores. On this link, you can check the list with the names of the companies.

How to know if the name is dirty in Serasa

You can check your CPF for free on the Serasa app or website. Before, it is necessary to register. After registration, just inform your CPF number and password.

By logging in, you will have access to information about negative debts, protests (debt in notary offices), bad checks, lawsuits and participation in bankruptcy.

Where to carry out the negotiation

Through the Serasa app, available on Google Play and the App Store;

On the Feirão Limpa website Name;

By WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096

By telephone 0800 591 1222

In person, at post offices. In this case, it is necessary to bring an original document with a photo.

After negotiation, how long does it take for the name to be cleared?

After negotiating the debts in the Feirão Limpa Nome da Serasa, it is necessary to pay the first payment slip. After paying it, within five working days, the creditor company must inform Serasa that its agreement has been paid — or, at least, the first installment of it.

After that, Serasa confirms that the debt came out of your name and, if this is your only debt negative, you will have a clean name again. In the case of installment agreements, you must pay by the end; otherwise, your name is restricted again.