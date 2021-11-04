Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome promises a discount of up to 99% on debt

The Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome starts today, an event that allows debtors to negotiate with more than one hundred companies from different sectors for better conditions to pay off their debts. The fair runs until December 11th. Negotiations can be done through digital channels and also at Post Offices, in person. Discounts reach 99%, according to Serasa, and there are interest-free installment options.

It will be possible to negotiate debts with credit card, stores and water and electricity concessionaires, for example. In last year’s edition, approximately six million agreements were made.

‘Debt Aid’ of BRL 50

New to this edition is “debt aid”. Anyone who negotiates and pays deals starting at R$200, upfront, will earn R$50 in a Serasa digital wallet. The money cannot be withdrawn, but it is used to pay bills. The aid is valid for one or several debts added together and negotiated in the application. The complete regulation of the aid is available on the website.

“Debt aid is an important ally for this moment, as it is a financial incentive for the consumer to settle one more agreement or even other types of bills, such as water, electricity, telephone, among others, through Serasa’s digital wallet”, said Matheus Moura, executive manager of Serasa.

How to participate

Negotiations can be done in several ways:

Through the Serasa app, available on Google Play and the App Store

On the Feirão Limpa website Name

By WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096

By telephone 0800 591 1222

In person, at more than 7,000 Post Office agencies. In this case, it is necessary to bring an original document with a photo.

Serasa also provided a step-by-step approach to debt negotiation via application. See below.

1. Download the app

Download the Serasa app on your cell phone (available for Android and iOS), enter your CPF and fill out a registration. Upon entering the platform, all of the consumer’s financial information will already appear on the screen.

2. Choose the offer

After selecting the “see offers” option, it is possible to check the conditions offered for payment with the Serasa Limpa Nome discount already applied. Just click on one of the available debts and you will be presented with options to renegotiate each debt.

3. Review and finalize

Once one of the options is chosen, the payment format selected must be in cash. After that, it is important to review and finalize the agreement made.

4. Pay

After generating the bank slip, payment must be made by 11/30.

5. If debts add up to at least R$200, receive R$50 in the digital wallet

If the debts add up to at least R$200, the consumer will receive R$50 in the Serasa digital wallet, which must be active. The deposit can be made until 12/17 and the credit must be used until 1/31/22, or it will expire.