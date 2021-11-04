Fernanda Gentil surprises with a future defined by Globo after failures

After a string of fiascos, Fernanda Gentil had its destiny defined by Globe. Even in the midst of a process of cutting costs with the dismissal of veterans, the broadcaster decided to renew the presenter’s contract.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, the Rio channel renewed Gentil’s contract. Is the new link is long term. In other words: it is guaranteed on the schedule for a few more years.

Globo’s public rejection

Currently, the presenter is in charge of the Zig Zag Arena on Sunday afternoons. However, it has encountered difficulties. It has been rejected by the Sunday public. and has been dropping Globo’s ratings on the track. So far, the game show accumulates an average of 9.9 points in Greater São Paulo, the country’s main market.

Fully recorded before the debut, Zig Zag Arena went live on October 3rd. With a total of 18 episodes, it is scheduled to come to an end on January 30, 2022. Because of the failure, however, it was already considered the shortening of the program on TV.

Gentil was successful at Globo while in the sports department, where he worked as a reporter until reaching the command of Esporte Espetacular, on Sunday mornings. Well-regarded ahead of sports, she left the attraction at the end of 2018 and moved to the broadcaster’s entertainment.

Fernanda Gentil fails in entertainment

From then on, the presenter started to work on the project of a new program for the afternoons of the Rio de Janeiro channel, until Se Joga was born. The premiere took place on September 30, 2019. The afternoon was an audience failure, with successive defeats for Record, reaching the third place, behind SBT.

Fiasco, Se Joga went off the air in March 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic (as well as other programs in Globo’s entertainment), but it did not return to the air daily. The attraction gained a living this year, with a weekly edition on Saturday afternoons.

But the new phase of the program was short-lived. This happened even with good ratings and isolated audience leadership on a day without much competition. The attraction’s season, expected to come to an end only in December, ended in August.

The reason was Fernanda Gentil’s new project on Sunday afternoons. The new project, however, ended up becoming another failure in the presenter’s entertainment career.