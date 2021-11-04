FII Central: real estate funds operate against the market and close their session in decline

SAO PAULO – The relief given to the Ibovespa by the Federal Reserve’s announcement, the central bank of the United States, of withdrawing the stimulus to the country’s economy was not enough to excite the Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Exchange, which closed down this year. Wednesday (03) of 0.3%, to 2,664 points. In the year, the indicator accumulates a low of 7.14%.

The market resumed trading, after the All Souls’ holiday, this Tuesday (2nd), reflecting the projections and analysis on inflation and interest rates in the country. This Wednesday (3rd), the Central Bank released the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, by 1.5 percentage points, to 7, 75%.

The document signals that the Copom evaluated further accelerating the Selic hike, but in the end reached the conclusion that last week’s decision would not affect plans to bring inflation to the target in 2022.

Last Monday’s Focus Bulletin (11) already reflected the Copom decision and brought new projections for Selic. For the end of 2021, the outlook for the rate rose from 8.75% to 9.25% per year. For 2022, the projections rose from 9.5% to 10.25% per year.

The rise in interest and inflation tends to positively impact “paper” FIIs, which invest in securities linked to indicators such as the IPCA and the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate. On the other hand, the context encourages the migration of investors from real estate funds to fixed income investments, which become more profitable and offer less risk.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (03):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (BLMR11) Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 3.74 (BCIA11) Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. Mob. 3.71 (BTAL11) BTG Pactual Agro Others 2.48 (XPCM11) XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs 2.28 (HGBS11) Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 1.96

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (03):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (FLMA11) Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid -3.74 (FIGS11) FII GEN SHOP malls -2.03 (VTLT11) Votorantim Logistics Logistics -2.02 (HCTR11) Hectare Others -1.97 (RBRP11) RBR Properties Others -1.74

Fundo Hectare will issue R$420 million; CVM sees irregularity in FII Merit balance sheet

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Hectare (HCTR11) wants to raise up to R$420 million in a new offer

The Hectare fund will carry out the 11th issue of new shares and intends to raise initially R$420 million. Managed by Vórtx Distribuidora de Bonds and Securities, the fund invests in real estate receivables and shares of other FIIs.

The issue price of the new offer will be R$116.80 per share, plus R$2.00 referring to the primary distribution fee, totaling R$118.80. On Monday (01), the fund closed at R$ 124.47 per share on the Stock Exchange. In the last twelve months, the Hectare share has accumulated a devaluation of almost 15%.

According to a notice to the market, the funds raised in the 11th issue will be used to acquire real estate assets selected by the fund manager. Anyone who is already a shareholder of Hectare will be able to exercise the right of preference in this new offer until November 10, at the rate of 0.18%.

Merit will have to resubmit 2020 financial statements

The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) found irregularities in the financial statements presented by Mérito Desenvolvimento Imobiliários for the year 2020. The CVM questions data on the fund’s participation in Nova Colorado SA, which would have unduly influenced the accounting result in the period.

Of the “brick” type, Mérito invests mainly in the construction of properties for future sale. In the last session, on the second, the fund’s shares closed sharply down, from 2.36%.

In a material fact, Planner, which manages the fund, confirmed the notification and made itself available for any necessary clarifications. Pursuant to CVM’s determination, Merit will have to resubmit last year’s audited financial statements by November 30th.

Real Estate Turnover: New Recommendation for XP Selection, League of FIIs Discuss Selic Raising and More

XP raises recommendation for XP Selection ([ativo=XPSF11) de neutra para compra

A XP revisou recomendação para o XP Selection de neutra para compra e definiu o preço alvo do fundo em R$ 89,50. Na última sessão, a cota do XP Selection, que cai quase 16% em 12 meses, era negociada a R$ 78,40.

Entre os pontos positivos para a recomendação, a XP destaca que o fundo está sendo negociado com desconto na casa dos 12%. A corretora também aponta um retorno com dividendo anualizado em torno de 10%.

A corretora ainda vê o XP Selection com um perfil defensivo no cenário de inflação e juros mais elevados. O fundo, que investe em cotas de outros FIIs, tem hoje o portfólio formado principalmente por ativos ligados a crédito imobiliário (45%), lajes corporativas (20%), logístico (15%) e renda urbana (9%).

Atualmente, as principais posições do fundo são o Capitânia Securities ([ativo=CPTS11]), representing 7.2% of the equity; Maxi Renda (MXRF11), with 7.1%; Barigui Rendimentos (BARI11), with 5.8%; RBR Log (RBRL11), with 5.7%; and XP Real Estate Credit (XPCI11), with 5.3%.

Tordesillas (TORD11) and SP Downtow (SPTW11) are highlights of October

Tordesilhas headed the list of real estate funds with the highest appreciation in October, a month marked by discussions around adjustments in the country’s fiscal management and by the maintenance of the cycle of high interest rates. The fund closed the month up 6.28%. At the other end of the list was SP Downtown with losses in excess of 22% in the month. See details in the balance of the month of real estate funds.

League of FIIs discusses the impact of Selic on real estate funds

The impact on real estate funds of the 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic – which rose from 2% in January and reached 7.75% per year last week – will be the theme of this week’s edition of the program League of REITs, produced by InfoMoney and presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, and Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII.

Due to the holiday on Tuesday (2), the League of FIIs will be presented exceptionally this Wednesday, from 6:30 pm, on the channel. InfoMoney on Youtube.

In addition to the sixth consecutive rise in the rate, the Copom decision also represented the largest rise since December 2002, when the Selic increased by 3 percentage points, rising to 25% a year. Experts will discuss what investors can do in this scenario.

