Filipe Luís leaves the common place and positions himself over Renato Gaúcho in Flamengo: “Massacrados”

Renato Gaucho he’s already lived everything in these last few months at Flamengo. When hired, the coach was very praised, pampered and everything looked fine. However, after poor results and unexciting games, the Nation comes criticizing the technician daily on social networks. At Maraca it’s no different. Renato was even booed in matches against Fluminense and Atlético-MG.

In an interview with the journalist Rich Perrone, the ex-Fla player, Leonardo Moura, he said he talked to Felipe Luís and Diego Alves about Portaluppi. According to the flamengo idol, the pair only said good things about the current commander Rubro-Negro.

“I talked with Filipe Luís and Diego Alves. They talked about Renato: ‘He brought joy, confidence to the players who were massacred.. He is the guy. There is a difference for Jorge Jesus, but everyone is in love with him‘”, revealed.

The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, is the one who supports and trusts in Renato’s work. In the manager’s assessment, Mengão has changed a lot of coach since the departure of Jorge Jesus. This is a fact, but there was no substitute for Portuguese either.

Domènec arrived with a lot of status, but could not stand the pressure inside and outside the club. ceni he is the only one who won titles until the moment after the end of the Jesus era. However, Rogério also didn’t fall in favor of the fans and his work was interrupted at the beginning of this season.