Financial investment is highlighted at COP26 this Wednesday (3)

This Wednesday (3), the summit of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), held in Glasgow, Scotland, discusses the global financial investment needed to fulfill the commitments to reduce pollutant emissions and to the development of sustainable strategies for economies.

The schedule includes activities that will clarify how climate finance has been mobilized to countries that need it most. On Sunday (31), the G20 countries reaffirmed their commitment to climate finance, which includes providing US$ 100 billion (about R$ 568 billion) per year to developing countries by 2025.

Throughout the day, global leaders discuss how the world’s financial system will align with the Paris Agreement. The Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, ministerial leader of the COP26 for finance, takes stock of the advances and obstacles in the area since the agreement signed in 2015.

Playing a central role in aligning financial flows with the Paris Agreement, finance ministers, central bank governors and financial institutions discuss how to make the financial system greener. The meeting will discuss best practices for incorporating climate-related risks and opportunities into financial and economic policy decisions.

The event also discusses the current large-scale mobilization of private climate finance, including private sector participation in supporting the climate transition in emerging markets and developing economies.

This Wednesday, the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, is part of a panel on the use of ethanol. The Ministry of the Environment, on the other hand, discusses opportunities for Brazilian livestock on the agenda for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The Minister of Environment, Joaquim Leite, travels only on Saturday (6) to Glasgow. From Wednesday (3) to Friday (5), Leite will participate — along with other authorities — in thematic panels of COP26 at the headquarters of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), in Brasília

Climate finance target has not been reached, study says

An analysis at the request of the COP26 presidency shows that the funding target of $100 billion per year has not been achieved in 2020 and will likely fall short in 2021 and 2022 as well.

COP26 President Alok Sharma asked Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Jochen Flasbarth, German Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, for a plan for developed countries actually fulfill their promises to finance $100 billion a year.

For rich countries to contribute, the plan suggested by Canadian and German ministers sets a path for climate finance from 2021 to 2025, taking into account new funding pledges from nations and multilateral development banks. Private climate finance also underperformed.

Based on consultations carried out by Minister Wilkinson and Secretary of State Flasbarth, additional pledges from developed countries are expected this year.

The World Bank also recently announced that it is committed to raising the climate finance target to 35% over the next five years. According to the institution, 760 million people — many of them living in the poorest countries and responsible for less than a tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions — remain without access to energy.

“These countries need to grow and develop faster, resiliently and with low carbon content. They also need large investments in adaptation and risk management, as they tend to be the most affected by extreme weather events and natural disasters,” he said in a statement.

The World Bank also warns that climate change could drive more than 130 million people into poverty by 2030 and cause more than 200 million to migrate by 2050.

Commitment of countries to reduce methane gas

Methane gas has a greater heat retention potential than carbon dioxide (CO2), but it decomposes in the atmosphere more quickly. Therefore, reducing methane emissions can have a rapid impact on controlling global warming. Methane is mainly produced by landfills, farming and the functioning of the oil and gas industry.

To reduce gas emissions by 30% by 2030, 103 countries have joined in an effort led by the United States and the European Union (EU). The group of signatories to the “Global Methane Commitment” includes Brazil, one of the world’s five largest emitters of methane.

In the assessment of ambassador Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, secretary for Multilateral Political Affairs at the Itamaraty, the goals announced by Brazil at COP26 will require a great effort on the part of the federal government.

We made a very important and ambitious announcement, which is to increase our percentage of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. We went from 43% to 50%, based on the year 2005. In other words, in 2030, we will have to issue half of what we issued in 2005 Ambassador Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, Secretary for Multilateral Political Affairs at Itamaraty

For the specialist, it is possible to reduce 50% of the emission of greenhouse gases before 2030, with effective measures to combat deforestation. “It is a problem that we have to face and, if we face it successfully and contain deforestation, we will certainly reach this goal even with some slack”, he said.

Delivering on the promise could have significant impacts for the energy sector. According to analysts, fixing leaky oil and gas infrastructure is the fastest and cheapest way to reduce methane emissions.

While the United States is the world’s biggest oil and gas producer, the EU is the biggest gas importer. Countries like China, Russia and India, which are among the biggest emitters of methane, have not signed the pledge.

“One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade to maintain our 1.5°C range is to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible,” said US President Joe Biden, referring to the goal of contain global warming by 1.5°C by 2050. “It’s one of the most potent greenhouse gases out there.”

On Monday (1st), Environment Minister Joaquim Leite presented Brazil’s goals at the summit, which include a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and the neutralization of carbon emissions by 2050 .

Methane reduction is part of the business agenda

Discussions on reducing the emission of gases associated with the greenhouse effect are also part of the agenda of the Brazilian business community, which participates in COP26.

In an interview with CNN, Marina Grossi, president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (Cebds), stated that the Brazilian business sector defends the end of illegal deforestation as a fundamental step in the fight against climate change.

“Cebds has been positioning the business sector against illegal deforestation, as the great problem in Brazil is linked to land use, especially deforestation. Our problem is not in the energy matrix and in the industrial sector”, said Grossi.

The commitment (and challenges) to contain deforestation by 2030

This Tuesday, more than 100 countries signed a commitment to end deforestation by 2030. The signing of the declaration seals the commitment of countries, including Brazil, for collective actions to halt and reverse forest loss and soil degradation in just over eight years.

The document also highlights the agreement for sustainable development and the promotion of rural transformations that are inclusive.

The bold objective of the commitment casts doubts on the ability of countries to readjust environmental public policies to achieve the goal.

For professor Mercedes Bustamante, from the Department of Ecology at the University of Brasília (UnB), inspection is an essential point, although not the only one, to combat deforestation.

“No single option today is capable of dealing with a complex problem such as deforestation, but monitoring and inspection are central aspects,” Bustamente told CNN.

According to the document signed at COP26, to meet the goals of land use, climate, biodiversity and sustainable development, at global and national levels, transformative actions will be necessary.

The proposal suggests that the changes include from production to consumption, in addition to the development of infrastructure and support for smallholders, indigenous peoples and communities that depend on forests for their livelihoods.

Indigenous Voices at COP26

The 24-year-old Txai Suruí indigenous youth from Rondônia, one of Brazil’s representatives at COP26, spoke to world leaders on Monday (1). Txai called for immediate climate action.

“My name is Txai Suruí, I’m only 24, but my people have lived for at least 6,000 years in the Amazon Forest. My father, the great chief Almir Suruí, taught me that we must listen to the stars, the moon, the wind, animals and trees”, said the young woman.

In the speech, Txai pointed out that the commitments made during COP26 will only take effect if they leave the paper and become effective measures in caring for the environment.

“We will curb the issuing of false and irresponsible promises; let’s end the pollution of empty words, and let’s fight for a liveable future and present. It is always necessary to believe that the dream is possible”, he said.

In an interview with CNN, Txai advocated greater participation by indigenous peoples in the international debate on the environment and climate change.

“The world needs to hear what indigenous peoples have to say; we need to be at the center of the discussion”, said the activist in an interview with CNN, from Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the young woman, the commitments formally made by Brazil during the global climate summit are different from the reality seen in the daily lives of those who live in the forest.

“Brazil, in fact, is bringing fake news,” he said. “It says it is not destroying the forest, it is protecting the Amazon, which we know is not true. This I don’t talk about things I’ve read; I speak of my reality, which I see within my territory. We suffer from invasion, from deforestation.”

(With information from Lourival Sant’Anna, Rafaela Lara and Juliana Elias, from CNN, Reuters and Agência Brasil)