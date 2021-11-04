Find out who is Silmara Miranda, former ‘É o Tchan’ blonde who assumed a position of trust at PRF | Federal District

Graduated in journalism, public servant Silmara Bezerra Miranda realizes her dream of working in the Federal Highway Police (PRF) after spending about five hours a day studying for two years. “Concurseiro suffers”, she joked on a social network when answering questions from internet users about her trajectory to approval.

Now 40 years old and approved in one of the most disputed competitions in the country, Silmara became known in the early 2000s for being the “blonde of the É o Tchan group”.

With less than a year in public service, the agent was promoted to a position of trust in Brasília. The promotion, however, was called by colleagues “supposedly meteoric rise“, which made Silmara react to criticism. On Tuesday (2), she used social media to counter the comments (see more at the end of this text).

“For this function there is absolutely no seniority criterion, being a position of free appointment and dismissal”, says the highway police officer.

In 2003, at the age of 22, Silmara joined the musical group to replace dancer Sheila Mello. Born in Rio de Janeiro, the artist remained at “É o Tchan” until 2007, when she began to study for a police career..

The former dancer has already studied physical education, but completed her training in journalism. He then completed an MBA (specialization) in strategic journalism and press relations.

Silmara Miranda in 2019 dancing to É o Tchan music, in Brasília

Initially, the server took office in the PRF in the superintendence of Santa Catarina. When he joined the corporation’s social communication team, he moved to Brasília in October 2020. Before, Silmara had already lived in the Federal District and dreamed of returning.

On social networks, the civil servant shared that she has also been approved in a civil police contest of Santa Catarina for the position of notary, in 2017. Before that, in 2011, the agent had her first daughter, who is now nine years old.

Silmara is the mother of a 9-year-old girl

On social networks, Silmara also detailed her study routine until she passed the contest. According to her, to be approved in the PRF, it took two years to study the books.

“It’s all really time-consuming. But it’s really worth it,” said the former dancer about the length of study and approval.

The police officer says that she started her studies still in 2017. The test that was carried out in 2019. “I studied all day, I didn’t go out, I cried, I swallowed the tears and started all over again,” he said.

Silmara also remembers that he studied for about five hours a day and, on some days, he extended the time to eight hours. “Concurseiro suffers”, joked the former dancer, in a publication.

Silmara Miranda, former blonde of the É o Tchan group and federal highway police officer

Silmara took office at the PRF in November 2020, in Florianópolis. Less than a year later, on October 21st, she was appointed to a position of trust in the corporation’s media sector in Brasília.

What was called by colleagues a “supposedly meteoric rise” made Silmara react to criticism. Silmara used social media to counter the comments.

THE server said that the opportunity to transfer to Brasília was offered to all police officers who are part of the PRF, in an internal selection process, released on February 22nd.

“However, only 10 signed up expressing their desire to live in the federal capital,” she says.

The former Tchan blonde also pointed out that “the absence of the truth was aimed at harming my image and nullifying all the effort I made to get where I’ve reached”. According to her, “the desire to perform a good job with initiative, proactivity and good communication certainly helped in choosing the position”.