Find out who receives vaccine against Covid-19 in Camaquã this Wednesday

Vaccination against Covid-19 is resumed this Wednesday, November 3 in Camaquã. The visits at the Viégas Immunization Center were interrupted in this Injury of the Dead, and today they continue to be carried out normally.

Even with the long public holiday that the municipal civil servants held since last week, the Secretary of Health understood that it was important to keep appointments on Friday (29/10) and Monday (1/11).

Immunization is carried out at the Viégas Immunization Center, located next to the Urban Social Center, at 1054 Cruz Alta Street. The opening hours are from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

It is important to note that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the opening hours at the Immunization Center are extended, operating until 8 pm.

The second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine continues to be applied to those who received the first dose until September 10th.

The second dose of CoronaVac is applied according to the date determined on the vaccine card.

For those who have not yet had the first dose, adolescents aged 12 to 17 are being immunized with Pfizer’s vaccine.

The third dose continues for people aged 60 years and over and healthcare professionals, provided they have received the second dose more than six months ago.

People with immunosuppression can receive the additional dose as long as 28 days have passed since they received the second dose.

As the interchangeability between vaccines was allowed, people who had the first dose of Astrazeneca/Fiocruz until 09/01/2021, can be immunized with the second dose of Pfizer.