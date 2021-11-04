Fired from Globo after 47 years, Antonio Fagundes is hired by Discovery+ | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Discovery Antonio Fagundes narrates the Planeta Perfeito series, launch of Discovery+, new streaming service

Fired from Globo after 47 years, Antonio Fagundes was hired by Discovery+, Discovery’s streaming service that has just arrived in Brazil. He is the narrator of the BBC series Planeta Perfeito, which will be shown exclusively on the platform.

“I’m sure you’ll be as enchanted as I am with our planet and all its richness that needs to be known to be preserved,” said the actor at the Discovery+ launch event this Thursday (4).

The series has five episodes and shows the beauties and all the phenomena that occur on Earth and make it habitable.

In each episode, a different theme will be addressed: volcanoes, oceans, climate, sun and humanity are the protagonists of the project, which was originally narrated by naturalist David Attenborough.

“Oceans, sunlight, climate and volcanoes, together, these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in amazing diversity. They make the Earth truly unique, a perfect planet. Our planet is one in a billion, a world bursting with life,” said Attenborough at the series’ launch event in 2020. “But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of the Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet, we must ensure that we become a force for good.”

Planeta Perfeito took four years to be recorded, and visited 31 countries, such as Tanzania, Vietnam, the United States and Brazil.