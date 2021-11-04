Firefighters rescue corpse from a landing-alegrense who died hit by a rock during climbing

Cecília (Photo: Social Media)

The fire department concluded on the afternoon of this Wednesday (3) the rescue of the body of the pouso-alegrense who died during a climb in São Bento do Sapúcaí (SP). Cecília Oliveira Gerônimo, 22 years old, died after being hit by a rock that had fallen off.

The accident took place in the late afternoon of Tuesday (2), but due to access difficulties, and the proximity of the night, the rescue only began this Wednesday. There were five hours of work.

Photo: Fire Department

Cecilia was with a group of three other climbers who were opening a new path in the Owls sector of Pedra da Divisa. The place is used for quick climbs, and negative, against gravity.

During a trail, Cecilia would have stopped to rest and admire the view of the place. That’s when a block of stone broke free and hit her. The block would be between 1m and 1.5m wide. She died instantly.

Pedra da Divisa is used for negative climbs

According to a report by the group of volunteer climbers from São Bento do Sapucaí, the group that was with Cecília reported that they had noticed that the block was unstable. They said they didn’t pull it out because they thought they were safe, and for the risk of hurting other climbers who would be on another face down.

Also according to the group of volunteer climbers, “It is common in new roads to have loose and unstable stone blocks. Therefore, a ‘cleaning up’ job to prevent accidents is always carried out before allowing other climbers to repeat this new route. This time, unfortunately, there was no time for that. A block that had been noticed as unstable broke loose without any direct action from climbers or prior warning, fatally hitting one of them resting at the base of the track.”.

Cecília (Photo: Social Media)

The young woman’s body was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal de Taubaté (SP). It is expected to arrive in Pouso Alegre around midnight.

The wake will take place at the Santa Edwirges funeral home. There is still no information about the time of burial.

On social networks, a large number of people mourned the young woman’s death. The Faculty of Law of the South of Minas (MSDS) also lamented the death of the law student.