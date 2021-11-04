First COP26 deal reached: Bolsonaro, Biden and Xi Jinping sign declaration for forest protection | COP26

World leaders will commit on Tuesday at the United Nations climate summit to halt deforestation by 2030 to fight climate change, announced the British government, host of the meeting, a commitment considered, however, too distant by environmentalists .

A joint declaration will be adopted by more than 100 countries, which are home to 85% of the world’s forests, including the boreal forest of Canada, the Amazon forest and the tropical forest of the Congo basin.

The initiative, which will benefit from public and private funding of US$19.2 billion (16.5 billion euros), is essential to achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above average values. of the pre-industrial era, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“These formidable abundant ecosystems – these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet”, they are at the heart of the lives of communities by absorbing a large part of the carbon released into the atmosphere, Boris Johnson will say in his speech, according to excerpts released by the your office.

The British Prime Minister will recall that forests “are essential to the survival” of humanity, but that they are retreating at the “alarming pace” of 27 football stadiums per minute.

With the commitment, which is being classified as “unprecedented” and which aims, inter alia, to restore degraded lands, fight fires and support indigenous communities, the countries will have, for the head of the British Government, “the opportunity to finish the long history of a humanity conquering nature, becoming a guardian”.

Among the signatories of the commitment are Brazil and Russia, countries accused of accelerating deforestation in their territories, as well as the United States, China, Australia and France.

In one of Tuesday’s sessions of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the leaders of more than 30 financial institutions will also commit to no longer invest in activities related to deforestation , according to the statement from Downing Street.

Currently, almost a quarter (23%) of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from activities such as agriculture and the logging industry.

This new commitment echoes the 2014 “New York Declaration on Forests” when many countries pledged to halve deforestation by 2020 and end it by 2030.

But for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like Greenpeace, the 2030 goal is too far away in time and thus gives the green light to “another decade of deforestation”.

“Indigenous peoples demand that 80% of the Amazon rainforest be protected by 2025, and they are right, that is what we need to do”, insisted Carolina Pasquali, responsible for Greenpeace in Brazil.

While welcoming these announcements, Tuntiak Katan, from the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica), indicated that the way in which funds allocated to that objective will actually be spent will be closely monitored.