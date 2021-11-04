Flamengo evaluates Renato Gaúcho’s work and the coach’s future is underway

Credit: Evaristo Sá/Getty Images

With less than a month to go before the Libertadores final, the tendency is for Flamengo to have Renato Gaúcho on the edge of the field in the duel against Palmeiras, in Uruguay. However, according to journalist Venê Casagrande, it is unlikely that the coach will remain in office for next season.

“Is Renato going to continue? It’s very unlikely. Renato’s work is evaluated daily by the board and it is not being very well evaluated. He’s very good at managing a group, the cast is with him, but the day-to-day life of Ninho do Urubu is not so good. Quite the opposite. Tense atmosphere,” reported Venê in a video on his YouTube channel.

Renato Gaúcho’s fall was highly regarded after his elimination in the Copa do Brasil. The coach even left the position available, but the board chose to keep it. Soon after, they defeated Atlético-MG and gained a survival, but was again very charged and questioned after the draw against Athletico, even opening 2-0 in the first half.

For 2022, Flamengo may undergo a reformulation in the board, in some departments, such as the physician, and also in the cast. At the end of the year there is a presidential election and Rodolfo Landim is the favorite for his permanence. Therefore, he must take action after his re-election is signed.

