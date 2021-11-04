Flamengo has another injury problem and striker becomes doubtful for the Brasileirão duel

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

After the tie suffered in additions against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo re-appeared this Wednesday (3), at Ninho do Urubu. In the activity performed, the red-black could not count on the striker Kenedy on the pitch. The player was treating a sprain in the medical department, and with that it becomes a question for the clash of next Friday (5), against Atlético-GO, at Maracanã.

On the other hand, the rubro-negro had two good news. David Luiz continued the preparation with the cast without restrictions. Behind the scenes, Fla classifies that the experienced defender’s debut was hasty, and for that reason he is cautiously coming back, but the chances of him appearing against Dragão are good.

Besides David Luiz, who also trained normally was Rodrigo Caio, who even teamed up with his partner in one of the activities.

Mengão performed again this Wednesday afternoon at Ninho do Urubu and held one more training session. Check out some images of the day! 🎥🔴⚫️ #Let’s go Flamengo pic.twitter.com/2BE5H79yrT — Flemish (@Flemish) November 3, 2021

Occupying the third position in the table of Brasileirão, Flamengo appears to be nine points of difference in relation to the leader Atlético-MG, but has a game less, in relation to the miners.

