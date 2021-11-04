Flamengo is at risk of losing points at the Brazilian Nationals after STJD denounces | Flamengo



Flamengo will ask for the release of the VAR’s audio – Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Posted 04/11/2021 10:41 | Updated 11/04/2021 11:53 AM

Rio – Denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for homophobic chants in the match against Grêmio, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo is not only at risk of losing field commands in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals. According to information from the portal “UOL”, Rubro-Negro may even lose points in the competition.

According to Fernanda Soares, a lawyer specializing in sports law, the club may receive even this stricter punishment for the actions of the fans. As he is eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, the penalty would be determined in the Brazilian Championship.

“As Flamengo is no longer active in the Brazil Cup, the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice) determines that eventual punishment is carried out in a competition organized by the same sport administration entity (CBF), therefore, in the Brazilian Championship. loss of points, yes. According to the STJD website, in the complaint, the Attorney’s Office understood that the alleged homophobic acts were practiced by a considerable number of people, which attracts the incidence of § 1 of article 243-G of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which precisely foresees the loss of the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition regulations, regardless of the result of the match.

Despite this, the report assesses it as unlikely that Flamengo will receive such a stiff penalty in this denunciation, due to the history of the STJD. In addition to Rubro-Negro, the referee team, the CBF inspector and the game delegate were also denounced for not reporting the fact in the scoresheet. The trial in the case is scheduled for next Monday.