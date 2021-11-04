Flamengo is denounced to the STJD for homophobic corner in a game against Grêmio – 11/03/2021

Flamengo was denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for homophobic chant in the 2-0 victory over Grêmio, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, a game that marked the return of the public to Maracanã. The club will be judged next Monday, at 1 pm, by the First Disciplinary Committee of the STJD of Football.

The trial takes place after the Coletivo de Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ presents, on September 27, a “Infringement News”, with videos of the game where you can hear the fans of Fla singing “Arerê, gaúcho gives oc* and speaks tchê”.

In addition to the club, referee Rodolpho Toski, assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, fourth referee Lucas Paulo Torezin, inspector of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Almir Alves de Mello, and match delegate, Marcelo Viana, also will be judged for not having reported the fact in the scoresheet.

When analyzing the images, the prosecutor understood that the behavior of the red-blacks falls under article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which speaks of “practicing discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous acts, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly or disabled person status”.

In case of punishment, the penalty indicates “suspension of five to 10 matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of 120 to 360 days, if practiced by any other person subject to this Code, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand”.

“Beyond mere verbal hostility, homosexual and transgender people are at risk of having their physical integrity attacked because of their sexual orientation and, to illustrate the scenario, 2012 data from the Human Rights Secretariat show that more than 3 were registered in that year. 1,000 complaints of homophobic violations in Brazil, involving almost 5,000 victims, with discrimination and psychological violence being the main types of violence reported, while Grupo Gay da Bahia reports that 326 people were murdered due to homophobia in the year. 2014 in the country and 318 others in 2015, worth mentioning some of the most common ways in which homophobia manifests itself: verbal and moral aggression, psychological violence, physical aggression (jerks, beatings, etc.), sexual aggression”, the indictment brings. , as published by the STJD website.

To substantiate the complaint to the arbitrators, assistants, inspector and delegate, the prosecutor speaks of the orientation of the STJD for similar cases.

“The homophobic act demonstrated contrasts with the guidance issued by this Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football, specifically in Recommendation 01/2019, published on August 1, 2019: ‘That from this date referees, assistants and match delegates report in the summary and/or official documents of the games, the occurrence of prejudiced manifestations and injury as a result of sexual option by fans or participants of the competitions, and the match officials must be guided by this recommendation, as well as comply with all applicable regulatory determinations in force; That the Clubs and Federations carry out educational campaigns with fans, athletes and other participants of competitions in order to prevent the occurrence of infractions of this nature, as soon as possible. Regrettably, the images captured with audio presented in the link indicated in the News of Violation confirm the report and denounce the permissiveness and tolerance on the part of the responsible for the event, both the commanding team and the authorities of the match, these omissions in the duty to record homophobic chants in summary.”

Referee Rodolpho Toski, assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and fourth referee Lucas Paulo Torezin were framed in articles 261-A and 266 of the CBJD.

261-A speaks of “letting the arbitrator, assistant or member of the arbitration team to fulfill the obligations related to their function” and has the penalty of “suspension of 15 to 90 days, with or without a fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 1 thousand”. 266, on the other hand, mentions “failing to report the disciplinary occurrences of the match, evidence or equivalent, or doing so in a way that makes it impossible or difficult to punish offenders, misrepresent the facts that occurred or record facts that you have not witnessed”, and has as penalty “suspension of 30 to 360 days, with or without a fine, from R$100 to R$1 thousand”.

The CBF inspector and the match delegate were denounced under the terms of article 191, III of the CBJD c/c Art. 9, IX of the RGC 2021, which speaks of “failing to comply, or hindering compliance: Regulation III, general or special, of competition”, with penalty of “fine of R$ 100 to 100 thousand”.