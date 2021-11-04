Flamengo leaves the scene in negotiation and leaves Verdão with a clear path to close the contract with a view to 2022; name pleases Leila

The future president of Palmeiras wants to qualify the cast next year and some names are spoken internally

Abel Ferreira is a coach strategist. The Portuguese recently completed one year in the technical command of Verdão and has already won important titles (Copa do Brasil and Libertadores). This season, despite the ups and downs, the team he coached never ceased to be competitive. No wonder that he once again reached the Liberta final.

For 2022, Abel has good chances of remaining at the Soccer Academy. Leila Pereira, future president of Alviverde, has the commander. Even officially denying it, Leila is already thinking about reinforcements aiming for the next season and one of the names quoted is from soteldo, formerly of Santos, and currently at Toronto FC, Canada.

The news related to the shorty is that Flamengo and Santos are not interested in hiring you.. The reasons were explained. On the Red-Black side there is a conviction that Kenedy will give technical feedback very soon. The striker arrived at the club recently and is still adapting to Brazilian football. Michael also works in the same position and is going through a big phase.

In Peixe, President Andres Rueda knows that

there is no way to compete today in the market with any Brazilian rival. Thus, the only chance for Soteldo to return to the Vila is if Toronto FC ‘agree’ to lend him and pay a good part of the athlete’s monthly salaries, values ​​that exceed R$1.1 million. Something unlikely to happen.

Recently, people linked to Verdão had their first contacts with representatives from Soteldo. No offer has yet been formalized. The Venezuelan wants to return to Brazil and tries to convince the directors of the Canadian club to agree to negotiate it in the next transfer window.