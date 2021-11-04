Flamengo loses employee to Portugal’s 2nd division team and external Ninho problem, says website

Flamengo nutritionist Douglas Oliveira left the club to Vilafranquense, from the 2nd division of Portugal

O Flamengo lives a complex crisis behind the scenes. And one of the points that has been problematic is the loss of employees to smaller centers. This Wednesday (3), the nutritionist Douglas Oliveira left the team to work in Portugal.

The professional will join the Vilafranquense, 2nd division team in the country for considering itself undervalued in the health and income department.

This is a ‘usual’ problem within the Rio club. In September, physiologist Lucas Albuquerque left the team for the same reason and for the same Portuguese club.

Both, according to the website ge they leave the team because of low pay, something that generates a buzz in the corridors of the Vulture’s Nest.

In a survey carried out by the members of the permanent technical committee with other clubs from Series A and B of the brazilian, it was proven that Rubro-Negro pays salaries far from the first level.

The internal discomfort exists and has generated questions in the club.