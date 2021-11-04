Flamengo: Renato Gaúcho can relate ideal defense duo against Atlético-GO

Rodrigo Caio felt pain in his knee before the duel against Atlético-MG and David Luiz has not played since the second game of the Libertadores semifinal

O Flamengo, little by little, is bringing his leaderboard up to date. Last Tuesday (02), the Rio team faced the Athletic-PR, in a delayed match, valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship, which ended 2-2. Now, this Friday, the 5th, Rio de Janeiro’s Rubro-negro will face Atlético-GO, in a game of the 19th round, at Maracanã, at 21:30. The team will still have one game less to play.

The backstage of the club of crowbar have been agitated since the elimination of the team in the Copa do Brasil, a week ago. One of the main reasons listed for the low performance of the team in recent games is the large amount of embezzlement that Flamengo had. In some games it did not have Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Isla, Diego, Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz.

Despite not being able to count on all of them for the duel against the team from Goiás, there is the possibility of two important athletes being related: defenders Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz are able to be used by Renato Gaúcho and may even form the team’s defenders.

David Luiz was one of the team’s greatest signings in 2021, but only played in two games. Precisely in the two matches against Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the Libertadores semifinal. In the return match, on September 29, the defender ended up feeling an injury in the adductor muscle of his left thigh and had been on the mend ever since..

Rodrigo Caio, on the other hand, felt pain in his knee while warming up, on the field, for the duel against Atlético-MG, for the Brazilian Championship, and had to be removed from the last minute holders. After the situation, the player started treatment and is now able to return to acting for the team. He’s the one with the most chances to start at 11.