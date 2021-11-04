Flamengo’s defense gains new spotlight against Atlético-GO







David Luiz is recovered from a thigh muscle injury (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF) Photo: Throw!

By leaps and bounds, the Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho is under pressure to give a positive response and not give up in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Nationals. And the “ideal” defense duo, consisting of David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio, tends to return against Atlético-GO and start a sequence that will be essential, even for the dispute of the Libertadores final, at the end of this month.

So far, David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio still haven’t managed to complete the 90 minutes of a side-by-side game. That’s because, for Flamengo, David only played in two matches, both against Barcelona-EQU (in the semifinals of the Libertadores, in September), and he left in the final stretch of the first game and felt a muscle injury early in the second – where only acted for 10′.





David Luiz has not played since September 29 (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Now, recovered and training without restrictions with the group, David Luiz can return against Atlético-GO, this Friday, following a recent planning by the medical department of Flamengo.

And Rodrigo Caio, after two days of treatment for pain in his right knee, returned to training in the field with his teammates last Wednesday, which feeds great expectations to return to work with David Luiz this Friday.

It is worth remembering that Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira played in the main defense in the last two games (win against Atlético-MG and draw with Athletico).

RAMON UNPRECEDENTED SEQUENCE





Ramon should have another golden opportunity at Maracanã (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

The spotlight in the defensive system will also be directed to the probable sequence of Ramon among the 11, which will be a personal record for the left-back in Flamengo’s main group.

As Filipe Luís will still not be able to return against Dragão, the tendency is for Ramon to act as a starter for the third consecutive game. By the professionals, the young left-back played four matches in a row in this condition, but because the main group was on vacation (at the beginning of Carioca-2020, when he gave two assists in the period, with Maurício Souza).

Ramon was widely praised for his commitment to the Rooster, but he wavered and failed to perform as expected against Hurricane in the offensive phase. On Friday, he tends to have one more opportunity to show his potential and definitively stamp the vacancy of immediate option in the absence of Filipe Luís.

In time: Flamengo will face Atlético-GO at 9:30 pm this Friday, at Maracanã. The match will be valid for the 19th round (delayed) of the Brasileirão and will be broadcast in real time by THROW!.