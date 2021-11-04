Flamengo’s medical duty: Rodrigo Caio returns to training in the field, and Kenedy undergoes treatment | Flamengo

Rodrigo Caio took an important step to return to Flamengo’s team in the duel with Atlético-GO, next Friday. On Wednesday, the defender went back to training on the field with his teammates, after two days of treatment for pain in his right knee.
In addition to him, defender David Luiz also participated normally in the activity and has a good chance of getting back to the match on Friday. He has been out since September 29, when he suffered a thigh injury, but has been working with teammates since last week.
Rodrigo Caio, Flamengo defender — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Check out the situation of other injured players:
- Diego: the midfielder took a step forward in his recovery. On Wednesday, he started the transition with physical preparation, after an injury to his right thigh.
- Arrascaeta: remains handed over to physiotherapists. The Uruguayan carries out work in the field, but has not yet advanced to physical reconditioning work.
- Kenedy and Filipe Luis: performed internal treatment, without going to the field. The forward felt pain in his ankle before the match against Athletico-PR and underwent treatment at Ninho. The lateral is still recovering from an injury to his left calf.
- Peter: still in the early stages of recovery from knee arthroscopy. It is still in internal treatment.
Flamengo returns to the field on Friday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The team faces Atlético-GO in a game postponed from the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.
— Photo: Disclosure