FN PERFORMANCES: Diego Gonçalves, Luís Oyama and Warley leave the bench and change game for Botafogo’s victory

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 5.5

He made a safe header with Hernani’s header and otherwise did little work. He scored a dangerous goal in João Paulo’s free kick on the crossbar

DANIEL BORGES: 6.0

He closed the right side well and started plays

JOEL CARLI: 6.5

It was firm on defense and from above

KANU: 7.0

His 100th game was a great performance. Safe, strong and confident, he controlled the opponent’s attack

HUGO: 6.5

He played well, scoring correctly and attacking a lot. He made a mistake in defense, but luckily for Botafogo, the opponent didn’t dominate

BARRETO: 5.5

It was kind of without function in the game, just scoring. There was still more to play with the ball. took third yellow

PEDRO CASTRO: 5.5

Can more. He made a good move in Marco Antônio’s near goal and that’s it. Need to participate more and call the ball

LUIZ HENRIQUE: 5.5

He even had the will and exchanged passes, but he lacked quality, movement and being more driven to be the decisive man

MARCO ANTÔNIO: 6.0

He fought a lot on the sides and tried, even without being very effective

RONALD: 6.5

A little off pace, but dangerous with the ball dominated. He created moves with his speed and dribbling

RAFAEL NAVARRO: 6.0

In that game he fought a lot, but he wasn’t so precise with the ball. missed a good chance

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 8.0

It changed the face of the game, with speed, confidence and the decisive goal

LUIS OYAMA: 7.5

Another one that was very important. It gave more technique and articulation to the middle. He started the goal play and almost made his

WARLEY: 7.5

With a lot of speed and intense rhythm, he gave more strength to the right side. goal assistance

MATHEUS FRIZZO: 6.0

Came in and fought a lot for the ball in the middle

RICARDINHO: 6.0

He came in connected, looted and participative, wasting his time

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 6.5

The acting worried a little, but the victory came. The team was organized, but lacked more offensive construction in Chay’s absence. He bet on Luiz Henrique – it didn’t work so well – and took a long time to move. Fortunately, you made it in time to win