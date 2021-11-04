Foreigners hunt for bargains after the collapse of the Brazilian stock exchange

“Shutterstock”

(Bloomberg) — The Brazilian stock market’s losses attracted global bargain hunters.

Domestic investors have been selling shares amid growing concerns about the country’s fiscal policy and the aggressive monetary tightening of the Central Bank, which caused the Ibovespa to drop more than 20% between the beginning of June and the end of October.

But this collapse – the Brazilian stock market registers the worst performance in the world this year – began to attract foreigners, with valuations close to the lowest level in a decade.

International investors brought in BRL 12.4 billion in Brazilian stocks last month through Oct. 29, the highest monthly net value since June, excluding potential flows via equity offerings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The movement continued in November, with foreigners putting up R$1.7 billion last Monday alone.

For JPMorgan strategists, the Brazilian market is reaching a floor, which may offer the best entry point “that we will find for a while”.

The fall of the Brazilian stock market contrasts with other stock markets, where indices soared this year despite rising inflation, bottlenecks in the supply chain and expectations of a slowdown in economic growth.

With this, the Brazilian market may seem like a refuge compared to the more stretched multiples of other exchanges. The Ibovespa is trading at about 8 times its estimated 2022 profit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This represents about half the valuation of the Euro Stoxx 50 index, a benchmark for the eurozone, and about a third of the S&P 500.

Malcolm Dorson, a manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments in New York, said part of this foreign buying movement is a result of investors reducing exposure to China after the country’s real estate crisis.

“Many funds need to reallocate assets after cutting exposure to China and now see Brazil trading at 2.6 standard deviations below the historical average,” Dorson said.

However, rising interest rates and the 2022 presidential election cloud the outlook for Brazil. Faced with these uncertainties, domestic investors have avoided riskier assets and migrated part of their resources back to fixed income, accelerating withdrawals from multimarket and equity funds.

The dollar rose about 3.6% against the real in October, marking the real’s worst performance among the 31 currencies monitored by Bloomberg after the Turkish lira, despite the strong rally on Wednesday. Some foreign investors may have taken advantage of the exchange rate to buy Brazilian assets, but for foreign inflows to recover more significantly, the real needs to stabilize, said Carlos Botelho, investment director at Limiar Capital Management in Arlington, Va. .

“I wouldn’t expect foreigners to lead in stabilizing the market, but locals to become less pessimistic,” he said.

In addition, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Guilherme Paiva argue that Brazilian stocks are still not cheap enough: the price/earnings ratio is influenced by the record results of commodity producers, which have a strong weight in the Ibovespa.

But the balance sheets of Brazilian companies have been mostly positive. Of the 24 companies on the Ibovespa that reported quarterly results, 82% met or exceeded profit estimates. The market also slowed losses, at least temporarily. The Ibovespa rose more than 2% from the low of the year on October 29th.

“Clearly it’s still a fluid situation, but investors are seeing a lot of quality names going down with the bad ones, which creates good entry opportunities,” said Dorson of Mirae.

