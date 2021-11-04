“Forgotten” in 1978, Brazilian champion for Guarani will win title relic after 43 years | guaraní

August 13, 1978 is the most important day in the history of the Guarani . That’s when the idol Careca scored the winning goal over Palmeiras, in the Golden Earring, and declared Bugre the first – and until today the only – Brazilian champion in the interior.

The date, a source of beautiful memories for those in love with the club, also marked the beginning of a long wait for a player who was part of that squad. A wait that will end this Thursday, when the ex-wheel Mavile will receive a tribute from the club in the duel against Vasco, at the Golden Earring.

– I suffered with tendonitis that reached both my knees. When it came time to take the champion photo, I was in the dressing room undergoing treatment. I was called to go up to the lawn, but I was very young at the time, I had no real idea of ​​what it represented. I continued doing the treatment, I didn’t go up to the lawn, I didn’t come out in the photo and I didn’t receive the medal either. I was “forgotten” as part of that champion cast – recalls Mavile.

At just 16 years old, he arrived to play in Guarani’s youth divisions in 1976. Two years later, he began to gain opportunities in the professional team.

– Carlos Alberto Silva arrived and started pulling people from the base to train with the professionals. Careca, who is a little younger than me, gained space. Just like other players. And right in the debut game I was related – Mavile tells.

Guarani’s debut game in the 1978 Brazilian Championship was against Vasco, on March 23, at Brinco de Ouro. Bugre was defeated 3-1, and Mavile did not take the field. After that match, the opportunities didn’t appear anymore.

– Because of the knee problems and also the arrival of Zé Carlos, who was one of the great names in the squad and helped the team a lot to grow in the championship. Besides him, there was Manguinha, who was a great player. So, after being related against Vasco, I didn’t have any more chances.

After 43 years, Mavile will be recognized as the Brazilian champion. Guarani’s board will honor him this Thursday night. The former Bugre wheel will win a replica of the 1978 title trophy, which has also been given to the other players who were part of the squad.

At 62, Mavile, who is now an employee of the city hall of São José dos Campos, his hometown, is looking forward to the moment he has been waiting for more than four decades.

– I’m very happy! Guarani lives in my heart, it is a club that has a beautiful history in football, a barn of stars and that has always given opportunities to those who are from the house. Everything has the right time to happen and, luckily, my time has come. I’m going to leave my city, with great joy, to live this moment. I must take a friend to accompany me.

Guarani’s advisors informed that a book with the record of all matches in 1978 was delivered to the club, this year, by a former player and that it contains the name of Mavile among those listed in the aforementioned debut match of the Brazilian Championship, against Vasco.

Now, the hitherto “forgotten” champion, finally, will be honored. Also according to the club’s press office, the only thing left to do is to define whether the delivery of the replica trophy to Mavile will be made before or during the break of tonight’s game.

Mavile ended his career in 1990. In addition to wearing the Guarani shirt, he played for other clubs in the state of São Paulo, such as União Barbarense and Nacional, and also played for Foz do Iguaçu-PR. But he doesn’t hide his love for Bugre. In addition to being the honored of the night, he will add to the fans in Alviverde in the confrontation with Vasco. And is confident.

– I think Guarani has good chances of getting access. He is able to beat Vasco and move up in the standings. Exactly Vasco, who was the opponent in the game in which I was listed in 1978. Hopefully the victory comes, so that the night is even better – concluded.