Former employee accuses company of errors in Pfizer vaccine tests

A former director of Ventavia, a US clinical research firm, reported to the British Medical Journal (BMJ) alleged irregularities that occurred during clinical trials with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at company facilities in Texas.

Among the irregularities described by the former employee are alleged problems with laboratory management, data integrity and patient safety. Ventavia was contracted to conduct a small portion of Pfizer’s vaccine trials, and reported problems would be limited to the three sites managed by the third-party. These trials involved nearly 1,000 participants out of a total of 44,000 participants at 153 centers.

According to the report published on Tuesday (3), Brook Jackson, who worked for two weeks as regional director of Ventavia, provided the BMJ with internal documents, photographs, audio recordings and e-mails that would prove the irregularities. The publication, however, did not release the documents.

In one of the photos seen by the BMJ, says the publication, needles were discarded in the bag of materials with biological risk, and not in the box for disposal of sharps, which would be the correct place. In another image, vaccine packages with participant identification numbers were on display, which potentially could have revealed the status of participants – in “double-blind” clinical trials, neither the participant nor the applicator know if the person is receiving vaccine or placebo, a procedure adopted to reduce bias in research results.

Jackson told the publication that during the two weeks she worked at the company in September 2020, she repeatedly alerted her superiors to issues with data, patient safety and laboratory management, but that they didn’t address the issues. . She then filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country’s federal regulatory agency, on September 25, 2020, and was fired by Ventavia the same day.

In his e-mail sent to the FDA, Jackson wrote that Ventavia has registered about 1,000 participants for clinical trials at its three facilities. The complete clinical trial of the immunizing agent had about 44,000 participants in 153 locations, involving several academic centers and companies.

According to the BMJ, among the concerns listed by the former director are:

Participants were placed in a corridor after injection and were not being monitored by clinical staff;

Lack of punctual follow-up of patients who had adverse reactions;

Protocol deviations not reported;

Vaccines that have not been stored at proper temperatures;

Laboratory samples with wrong labels;

Reprimanding people on staff who reported these types of issues.

Hours later, the FDA responded to Jackson, thanking her and saying it could not comment on any investigation that might result from the allegations. A few days later, the former director received a call from an FDA inspector who wanted to discuss the reports and said he could not offer any further information on the matter.

In August of this year, in granting full approval for Pfizer’s vaccine, the FDA published a summary of the agency’s inspections of the tests. Nine of the 153 test sites were inspected by the US federal agency, but Ventavia centers were not among them.

According to Jackson, the status of the participants in the double-blind trial may have been revealed early in the Ventavia centers. She said that the information about the participant’s group (placebo or vaccine) was in forms that could be accessed by the team that should not have access to this data at that time. Corrective action was taken in September, two months after the start of recruiting the volunteers, according to her report to the BMJ.

In a recording of a meeting between Jackson and two Ventavia directors in September 2020, an executive can be heard explaining that the company was failing to quantify the types and numbers of errors found in examinations of quality control documents. “In my head, there is something new every day,” said the executive.

An email sent by the research organization ICON, Pfizer’s partner in the clinical trial, urged Ventavia to be more agile in dealing with issues that arose during the trials, according to the BMJ. “The expectation for this study is that all questions will be addressed within 24 hours,” he wrote ICON in the email, then highlighting more than 100 questions logged in three days or more.

Paul D. Thacker, the author of the BMJ report, said he spoke to two former Ventavia employees, on condition of anonymity, who “confirmed the general aspects of Jackson’s complaint,” he said.

“I don’t think it was good, clean data,” an official said of the data generated by Ventavia in Pfizer’s vaccine trial.

Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine Worldwide

Pfizer’s vaccine is one of the most widely used in the world for immunization against Covid-19. The immunizing agent received definitive approval in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, New Zealand, among others, and is authorized for emergency use in the European Union, World Health Organization (WHO), and dozens of countries.

Since December 2020, when Pfizer’s vaccine began to be used after receiving authorization for emergency use in the UK, followed by other countries, more than 417 million doses of the immunizer have been applied in the European Union, and more than 248 million in the States States, according to a survey by Our World in Data.