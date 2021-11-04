Former judge Sergio Moro asks Telegram to delete account that fired pornographic content | Paraná

Former federal judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro said, on Wednesday (3), that he asked the Telegram platform to control the account of a fake profile that had his initials and was linked to pornographic content.

According to the former judge’s office, after Moro contacted the platform to gain access to the account, the channel was deleted.

Moro posted a Twitter post in the early hours of the morning with the address of the account he claimed to have requested. His staff said the publication is part of Telegram’s process and policy for claiming a network user.

Then, the post on the matter was deleted from the former judge’s account.

According to Telegram, usernames used on the platform are distributed in order of arrival. The company highlighted that if the desired name is already in use by someone else, it is possible to request it.

For this, it is necessary to have the same username in at least two of these services: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Also according to the Telegram, to request a record that is already in use, it is necessary to contact a message to @username_bot.

In 2019, The Intercept website released excerpts of messages sent by the Telegram attributed to prosecutors of the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba and to then judge Sérgio Moro.

The content of the conversations raised questions about Moro’s supposed impartiality when trying and condemning former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the operation’s processes.

The site publishes excerpts from messages attributed to Lava Jato attorneys and Sérgio Moro

The Intercept reported at the time that it had received the messages from an anonymous source and had checked their authenticity. Sergio Moro reported on June 4 that he was the victim of a hacker.