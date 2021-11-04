Former Secretary of Works of Uberlndia indicted for death of businessman – Gerais

Orlando died in September of heart problems (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The businessman and former secretary of works and former general director of the Municipal Department of Water and Sewage of Uberlndia (Dmae) Orlando Resende was appointed by the Civil Police as responsible for the death of another businessman, Cairo Luiz Mendes Borges, in October 2017. In addition to Resende, who died of natural causes in September, three other people were indicted in an investigation completed by the police. The reason would be a debt collection of almost R$20 million.

The information was disclosed during a press conference this Wednesday morning (3/11) at the State Department for Investigation of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), in Belo Horizonte, which has been investigating the case since the beginning of 2020.

According to police chief Guilherme Cato, the victim bought debts considered lost and executed them in court. In the case of Resende, there was even an attempt to discharge that was not notarized. “Since the victim had a partner in this debt, Resende’s intention was to kill Cairo Borges and seek payment from the partner for a smaller amount, around R$400,000,” he explained.

For the crime, according to the investigation by the Civil Police, Orlando Resende hired three people who would carry out the ‘logistics’ of the action. These people tried to pay a group of Uberlndia gunmen for R$50,000. They didn’t accept the value. Which led to the hiring of gunmen from the State of Gois.

Cairo Luiz Mendes Borges was shot dead in the Vigilato Pereira neighborhood, south of Uberlndia, on October 5, 2017, when he was leaving home. He was shot in the chest with a .38-caliber revolver, was rescued, but died on admission to the Hospital de Clínicas of the Federal University of Uberlndia.

the investigation



In all, 20 people were heard in the investigation, which covered 10 cities in Minas Gerais, Gois and So Paulo. Delegate Cato said the indictees were discovered because the Uberlndia gunmen initially probed for the murder were arrested for involvement in the death of one of those investigated in the Cairo Borges case. There was then a complaint about the businessman’s case, including the appointment of the principal.

Among the four indicted, two are dead, one being from the logistics group hired, according to the police, by Resende. The principal appointed by the inquiry died at 73 years of age of a heart attack on 10 September. Orlando Resende was Secretary of Works in Uberlndia between 2001 and 2004 and was in front of Dmae between 2013 and 2016.

The other defendants, who would be part of the crime’s logistical group, are a retired civil police officer and a man with a vast criminal record, including for homicides. They weren’t arrested.

“The Civil Police concluded the inquiry with an indictment, forwarded it to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, which is going to assess whether it offers a complaint to Justice or whether it will ask for more steps or even, eventually, request the arrest of those involved,” said Guilherme Cato.



Delegate Letcia Gamboge explained that this is one of the phases of the investigation and that those responsible for the attack itself, hired in Gois, continue to be investigated.