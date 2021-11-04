Fortaleza already vaccinates seniors over 60 with a 3rd dose

From this Wednesday, 3, people aged 60 years or more begin to receive the third dose (D3) in the capital of Ceará. The booster dose for this audience takes into account the date of application of the second dose (D2)

In Ceará, 197,804 people have already received the third dose (D3) of the Covid-19 vaccine. Most of them are residents of Fortaleza: the Capital reached 110,075 immunized with the booster dose. The data are from the Vacinometer of the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), updated at 5 pm on November 2nd.

The application of D3 was authorized in all municipalities in Ceará by Sesa on September 24th. The responsibility for scheduling and vaccination rests with each city hall.

On September 8, Fortaleza began applying D3 to elderly people living in Long-Term Institutions. The next day, it was the turn of health professionals and people with a high degree of immunosuppression. On the 25th of that month, the Capital also started to vaccinate the general public above 70 years of age.

Who is getting the D3?

In a technical note dated September 24, Sesa provides for booster or additional vaccination for seniors over 70 years and immunosuppressed people.

The folder also informs that “who defines the target audience is the Ministry of Health, the States follow the recommendations.” The ministry also recommends the reinforcement for health professionals.

And when will I take the D3?

For the elderly, the booster dose should be administered six months after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose), regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

For people with immunosuppression conditions, the additional dose to the regimen should be applied 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen.

Fortaleza City Hall explains the scheduling takes into account two factors.: age and time since the second dose (D2). Those in the target audience who have completed six months since D2 are included, and then the list follows the age group in descending order.

I missed the scheduled date, what to do?

In the Capital, elderly people and people with immunosuppression who missed the D3 schedule can attend the Events Center to receive the dose.

What documents do I need to bring?

When attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present an identity document with photo, CPF, National Health Card (CNS), proof of residence and vaccination card.

What to do in the case of elderly people confined to bed?

For bedridden elderly people, the City Hall informed that it is necessary for the family member or guardian to contact the 156 (option 05) or go, when you have the appointment confirmed on the lists, to the nearest health post to notify the need for home application. To register the request, the elderly person’s vaccination card and identity card are required.

Can I choose which vaccine to get for the third dose?

No. The Ministry of Health has indicated that Pfizer’s vaccine be applied. If not available, AstraZeneca or Janssen can be used.

Why is another dose needed?

Studies have suggested that, after six months, the protection offered by two doses or a single dose is reduced. There is also scientific indication that a third dose strengthens the body’s defenses.

The largest study of the effectiveness of the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to date, carried out by the Clalit Research Institute of Israel in partnership with Harvard University, showed that the third dose of Pfizer vaccine reduced Covid-19-related hospitalization by 93%; O severe disease status in 92% and deaths in 81% compared to just two doses received at least five months earlier.

And after the third dose? Am I completely protected?

No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing any disease. The additional or booster dose increases the immune responsiveness, but does not “shield” against the coronavirus. Thus, known protective measures must be respected, with the use of masks (especially in closed environments) and distancing the most important measures — since the virus is transmitted through the airways

