Fortnite and Yahoo crash in China

Less than a month after LinkedIn announced the end of its activities in China, two more big tech companies follow suit. This Tuesday (2), Epic Games confirmed the discontinuation of the game Fortnite in the Chinese market, almost at the same time that Yahoo announced its departure from the country.

In both cases, the decisions were motivated by strict measures imposed by the Chinese government in recent months, as a way to increase control over the economy. The new rules hit the technology sector hard.

In the case of video games, titles have to go through a complicated approval process before release, often facing heavy censorship. In addition, local authorities have started to limit the amount of time under-18s spend playing online (3 hours a week).

Chinese gamers lamented the discontinuation of Fortnite in the country.Source: Unsplash

According to Epic Games, the output of Fortnite of China will be completed on November 15, when the country’s servers will be shut down. However, the platform no longer accepts new player registrations since yesterday (1st).

Yahoo follows the same path

The end of Yahoo’s activities in China took place on Monday (1), when the well-known search service became unavailable to local Internet users. Launched in the country in 1999, the platform arrived at the Asian giant at a time when the internet was not widespread there, a situation quite different from today.

After a promising start, the company began to reduce its presence in the Chinese market in 2013, when some of the services were no longer offered to the Chinese, including the free email and news platforms. Two years later, the company closed its Beijing office, laying off approximately 300 employees.

Yahoo had been scaling back its activities in the country for some years.Source: Pixabay

In a statement, Yahoo justified China’s permanent exit citing an “increasingly difficult legal and business environment in the country.” The group also said it remained committed to a “free and open internet”.

Due to the requirements of the administration of Beijing, several other platforms do not work in the Asian country. In addition to Google, social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are blocked there, as well as YouTube and Wikipedia.