Forza Horizon 5 review – Cars, Sun and Corona • Eurogamer.pt

If I were asked what the best car game at the moment is, I wouldn’t hesitate, even for a second, to answer Forza Horizon. The series began as a spinoff of Forza Motorsport, but has evolved so much since the first game that, while some might point out that there are purer, more realistic driving simulation games, they don’t have half of what Forza Horizon offers. Nine years after the release of the first game, and now with Forza Horizon 5 in hand, the concept remains as enthralling as it has been since day one. The possibility of picking up any car between nearly five hundred and simply driving down the road without restrictions, accompanied only by the radio and the roar of the engine (or not, since there are now electric cars too) is an incredible feeling for anyone. he really likes to drive.

After four extraordinary games, Forza Horizon 5 is the culmination of all the knowledge that Playground Games has acquired over that time. While Forza Horizon 4 still managed to introduce relevant new features like the seasons and fun multiplayer modes like Eliminator and Horizon Arcade, this new chapter is more focused on smoothing the edges than introducing new things. To be fair, it’s hard to think of more things that could be added to the Forza Horizon experience, the fourth game was already extremely complete and rich in content. Therefore, the main new features of Forza Horizon 5 are the map – this time the festival went to Mexico – and the ultra-realistic graphics. There are other little tweaks here and there, but overall, the feeling you get is very much in line with the previous game.

Table of Contents Caliente, Caliente

Forza Horizon 5 review

The seasons are back

With the steering wheel, driving goes up to another level

A car lover’s paradise Caliente, Caliente Goodbye UK, hello Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 takes racing back to very hot weather. From the sandy deserts of Baja California to the heavenly beaches of blue water, Mexico is full of dramatic horizons and scenery. Want more drama than climbing winding roads and ending up on the peak of an active volcano? The combination of natural landscapes of diverse beauty fits beautifully with the varied vehicles we can drive, ranging from trucks, vans, hypercars, hot hatches, classics, and many types of off-road vehicles. There is no driving game that has such quality and variety, not forgetting the absurd amount of possibilities for mechanical and visual customization. It is truly paradise for car fans. Forza Horizon 5 review Studio: Playground Games

Playground Games Publishing company: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Platform where we play it: PRAÇA

PRAÇA Available to: PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One Release date of: November 5th Despite the new location, the progression of the Forza Horizon festival has a similar mold. Take part in races of all kinds, earn points, level up, complete goals and expand the festival into new areas, which in turn unlocks more races, championships, speed cameras, drift sections, and so on. . All content is integrated into Horizon Adventure, which is a kind of campaign mode. The amount of things to do quickly becomes overwhelming, in a good way. No matter where you are on the map, you’ll always find something nearby that you haven’t done yet. The rewards don’t stop falling either, you always feel rewarded. New to Forza Horizon 5 is how the festival expands. In the so-called expeditions, you have to travel to the place where the expansion will take place and, as an option, you have to complete a series of secondary objectives. Frankly, these secondary goals don’t make a lot of sense and stray too far from the base experience. Secondary objectives are taking pictures of certain things in that location, finding specific objects, destroying things, or more specifically, planting radio antennas. When I completed these goals, I didn’t feel like I was having fun, unlike all the other content. It really seems that Playground Games ran out of ideas and wanted to forcefully implement something new. Though optional, these objectives give you points to unlock the next chapter of the festival, so you’ll always feel obligated to complete them. Anyway, these sections are just a small part of the game.

The seasons are back Mexico is a country with a tropical climate, so don’t expect such dramatic changes in weather as in the UK. There are basically four seasons in it, but don’t expect to find snow. There is a wet, stormy season, a hot season, and finally a dry season. In practical terms, expect to find huge sandstorms that shorten the field of vision and tropical storms of rain and strong wind, accompanied by thunder. Each season, which lasts for a few days at game time, is also accompanied by temporary challenges to complete and exclusive rewards. It’s a game capable of entertaining you for months, even if you play regularly. In theory, the contents are infinite, considering that the community can create their own events with EventLabs (an evolution of the Blueprints system). Crazy plane races return in Forza Horizon 5. Visually, it’s the first Forza Horizon designed for a new generation of hardware, and that shows. Not taking any merit from previous games, Forza Horizon 5 stands out for its photorealism. Playground Games simply rose to the next level, using complex development techniques to create skies as real as the ones you see now if you look out the window. But for me, the most impressive thing is soil texturing. Through photogrammetry, you have a palpable texture, you can almost feel the materials just by looking at them. It’s an impressive game, whether you’re standing around enjoying the scenery or traveling along roads at more than 300 km/h. The advanced lighting system, combined with the biggest map ever in the series, makes you never tire of looking at the game. There’s always something new to look at or a new background to take pictures of.

With the steering wheel, driving goes up to another level In a way, this is true for any driving game, but the difference is really abysmal. I started playing Forza Horizon 5 Commando, but the next day I built the Thrustmaster T300 GT Edition. Playground Games implemented several improvements in the physics system, especially in braking and in the car’s grip on the road. In charge, honestly, you can’t tell. At the wheel, the story is different. By adjusting the difficulty, you can get a driving experience closer to the simulation. You feel everything! The variations in the tread, the instability of the car at high speed, the temperament of each car, the agility in corners. All of this is present in the controller, but in a much smaller amount. In other words, the most significant improvements in terms of gameplay are for users with steering wheel and pedals. Yes, playing behind the wheel makes a big difference. Our steering wheel is the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Edition. For car lovers, the new collectible display is much more appealing. Playground Games made the equivalent of a passbook, only with cars of different brands. Each brand has its own row and there are incentives to fill everything, namely, unlocking extremely rare cars of each brand. Of all the small improvements made in Forza Horizon 5, this one is one of my favorites. There is also a section exclusively dedicated to miletstones that works in a similar way. Doing certain miletsones unlocks rewards, ranging from Forza Link ready-made phrases to new cars. Overall, the game looks more organized, that is, it’s easier for you to keep track of what you’ve done and what you have to do. “You get a driving experience closer to the simulation. You feel everything! The variations in the surface, the instability of the car at high speed, the temperament of each car, the agility in corners” Forza Link, if you’re wondering what it is, works like an intelligent matchmaking system. This system can be quickly activated on the D-Pad at any time and find players with stats similar to yours to play together. It’s potentially a way for you to make friends to play Forza Horizon without having to leave the game. And while we’re talking about improvements, something that could have been improved and wasn’t is the Drivatars. Once you start the race, most cars pass you with inexplicable speed. Other than that, the cars in front are super fast until you reach a certain point in the race where they seem to slow down to let you pass. I understand that there is a need to create a challenge, but the system seems excessively artificial.