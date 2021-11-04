Fred calls Cruzeiro in court so that the club pays a debt of R$23 million to Galo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



After Fred was summoned to pay more than BRL 23 million to Atlético, referring to the fine stipulated in the contract for transferring the player to Cruzeiro, in 2017, this Wednesday (3), the attacker filed for the transfer of responsibility of debt to the heavenly club. Action runs in secret at the 2nd Labor Court, of the TRT-3, in Minas. The information was released by GE.

Fred’s lawyer claims that the player has evidence that Cruzeiro had guaranteed, at the time of the negotiation, that he would assume the amount of the fine, totaling R$ 10 million.

According to the GE, the attacker’s defense must present three documents, all signed by Fred and by Cruzeiro: Term of Responsibility, Promissory Note and Term of Pledge of the television rights paid by the Globo Network.

The lawsuit filed by Fred against Cruzeiro asks for the exact same amount that Galo filed against the player, referring to the updated fine: R$ 23,261,447.43.

Remember the process phases

Termination with Rooster and going to Cruzeiro

In December 2017, on the same day Atlético announced a friendly termination with Fred, Cruzeiro announced the forward. In the agreement between Galo and the player, it was stipulated that he could close with any club, with the exception of the celestial rival, under penalty of a R$ 10 million fine.

Fred was notified but did not pay. Atlético then notified Cruzeiro, based on the terms of the Pelé Law, but the celestial club also did not make the payment. With that, Galo activated the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (CNRD).

Conviction

One year after the agreement with Cruzeiro, in December 2018, Fred was ordered by the CNDR to pay the amount of R$ 10 million, intended by Atlético, updated with interest, fines and monetary correction. The process could be appealed to the Brazilian Chamber of Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA). That’s what the player’s defense did, which went beyond.

competent sphere

In parallel to the appeal at the CBMA, Fred’s defense called the Labor Court to question the competent sphere to judge the case. The understanding of the player’s defense was that the process should take place in the labor court, since the CNRD is a “private” justice.

The Labor Court even granted an injunction to the player, suspending the obligation to pay Atlético a fine, however it backed down. Because of Fred’s economic condition and the fact that he was not unemployed, the Court considered that the CNRD could, indeed, judge the case.

In addition to having the request denied in the Labor Court, Fred was sentenced, in the labor sphere, to pay fees for loss of suit and the value of the process, which together exceed R$ 800 thousand.

Conviction maintained

Earlier this year, CBMA upheld CNDR’s decision. Subsequently, the Court also denied the request for motion for clarification. The attacker can now be summoned to pay the amount. After the subpoena, the deadline is ten days for payment. If you do not pay voluntarily, the player may suffer punishments, even losing the condition to exercise the profession.