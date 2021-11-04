Fred sues Cruzeiro in court for club to assume debt of R$23 million with Atlético-MG | cruise

José Eduardo de Resende Chaves Júnior, the attacker’s lawyer, says that he has three executive titles guaranteeing that Cruzeiro would assume the debt: 1) Liability Term, 2) Promissory Note and 3) Pledge Term for TV rights paid by Globo. All documents are signed by the club. In the image below, there is a reproduction of the extrajudicial notification about the Liability Term signed between the two parties (Fred and Cruzeiro Esporte Clube).

The idea is to try a composition so that there is a negotiation between the three parties: Fred, Atlético and Cruzeiro. In the agreement, Fox would assume the collection of 23 million reais and Rooster would pay the 4 million reais he owes the attacker.

This debt between Atlético-MG and the player refers to the amounts not paid upon termination of the contract. At the time, an agreement was made for the club to pay R$1.9 million in 10 installments. As there was a transfer to Cruzeiro, Galo wanted to offset this amount in the 10 million reais fine and did not pay what he owed. The judicial imbroglio then began.

In the second arbitration decision, the Court said that the labor funds could not be compensated and that the severance payments should be paid. As well as this debt of R$23 million, the debt of R$1.9 million increased to R$4 million based on inflation adjustment and monthly interest of 1%.

Atlético-MG filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro against the attacker in early October. However, the player’s defense understands that this charge should be directed to Cruzeiro, the club that hired him at the time and that would have assumed the payment of the transfer fine to the rival.

Since the beginning of 2018, Atlético has been charging Fred for the payment of a fine in an original amount of R$ 10 million for the fact that the number 9 shirt had terminated with Galo and then settled with rival Cruzeiro. This amount, however, increased to R$ 23,261,447.43 because of inflation, calculated based on the IGP-M (General Market Price Index), interest of 1% per month, attorney fees and court costs.

In the decision of the judge of the 43rd civil court of Rio de Janeiro, Fred was summoned to make the payment “within 15 days, under penalty of a 10% fine and the fixing of equal attorney fees”. The magistrate also informed that the arbitration award (of the CNRD) produces the same effects as a final decision by the Judiciary Branch. Therefore, the fine that Atlético wants to receive from the player becomes an executive title for the club.

Today at Fluminense, Fred was sued by Alvinegro at the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD). Lost the case. It appealed in the second instance, at the Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA). Fred had also sued Atlético in the Labor Court, requesting the nullity of the CNRD’s decision, as well as requesting to receive R$ 2 million (which need updating) of labor debt.