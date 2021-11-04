French newspapers criticize PSG draw: ‘Disappointing and frustrating’

Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig 2-2 in the Champions League. The actions of Pochettino’s commanders drew criticism from French newspapers, who described the result as ‘disappointing and frustrating’.

‘L’Equipe’ criticized Paris’ stance, especially in the first half: “PSG showed nothing during the entire first half. Totally disorganized, Paris were pushed by the Germans. The game revealed Paris’ incredible fragility.”

Still on the subject, the ‘RMC‘ said the tie was due to a ‘catastrophic start’ and a ‘questionable collective performance’. ‘Le Parisien’ said the club continues to make ‘incomprehensible mistakes’ for a ‘cast of such experienced players’.

“Little Paris is still waiting to become big. Among the disappointments, always the same stories, starting with the Parisian game and the incomprehensible mistakes of a squad made up of such experienced players. Qualification in the round of 16 is getting closer and closer, despite everything. For the rest, we will be patient. Still,” the publication said.

As a result, PSG went to eight points and dropped to second place in Group A. Manchester City, who beat Brugge 4-1, took the lead with nine. Leipzig, with just one point, is out and has only a chance of a place in the Europa League.