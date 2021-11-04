Funed launches action to assess the behavior of COVID-19 in asymptomatic – General

One of the fixed points for collecting the samples is the arrivals area of ​​the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins (photo: Funed/Disclosure)

The Ezequiel Dias Foundation’s Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-MG/Funed) initiated a health surveillance action to assess the behavior of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which transmits COVID-19, in asymptomatic people. In addition, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will also be mapped, in a new scenario, one year and seven months after the onset of the disease pandemic.

The initiative consists of collecting 10,000 samples at fixed points in four cities in the state and at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins.

According to the head of Funed’s Virology and Rickettsiosis Service, Felipe Iani, this work is important since the population is experiencing a new stage of the pandemic and, at this moment, it is necessary to understand the incidence of virus circulation in people who do not present symptoms .

“We have a large part of the population vaccinated, most of the services are now fully operational, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are falling and the flow of people is also being resumed. Investigating which strains of the virus are circulating according to the profile of the population can help us make more strategic public health decisions now and in the future”, he says.

The action is coordinated in partnership with the Minas Gerais State Health Secretariat (SES-MG), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Belo Horizonte International Airport and Fundao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). It is supported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Ministry of Health.

Sample collection and sequencing



Funed will be responsible for sending professionals to specific places to collect nasal swab samples. They will be submitted to real-time PCR examination and, in case of positive samples, the genetic sequencing will also be performed.

Participants must still answer a questionnaire. Among the information, the volunteer will have to inform the age, presence of any comorbidity, if they have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they are vaccinated, with which vaccine and the date of immunization.

In Minas Gerais, at first, four municipalities will participate in the project, through fixed collection points: Belo Horizonte, Contagem, Pirapora and Montes Claros. There will also be a collection point in the Arrivals area of ​​Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, starting this Wednesday (3/11).

Felipe explains that the entire process must take place within an interval of 50 days, as it is important that the samples be collected under the same epidemiological conditions.

“If there is a variation in the pandemic situation, it could interfere with the material we are looking for. Therefore, we will count on the support of professionals from macro-regional laboratories to carry out the collections in Pirapora and Montes Claros”, he says.

In all, 10,000 samples should be collected, and it is expected to detect the virus in at least 5% of them.

“With this amount, we hope to sequence at least 200 samples, since not every positive sample is possible to be sequenced, due to the viral load present”, explains Iani.

future strategies



For the coordinator of Laboratories and Surveillance Research at SES-MG, Jaqueline Oliveira, the information obtained through this action will be able to help answer important questions regarding the current scenario of the pandemic in the state.

With the advance of vaccination coverage in Minas, the state has been experiencing the best epidemiological and assistance scenario since the beginning of the pandemic, even at a time when the Delta variant circulates in greater proportion in the territory. Currently, more than 80% of the population is vaccinated with the first dose and more than 50% have the complete vaccination schedule in the state.

However, Jaqueline highlights that “the current genomic surveillance strategy is aimed at symptomatic people, that is, those who manifest some symptom or clinical sign of COVID-19. Little is known about the circulation of coronavirus variants in asymptomatic individuals in Brazil”.

“With the advance of vaccination, it is expected that the circulation of the virus will decrease, generating infections with mild symptoms, or even without symptoms. Therefore, this action is fundamental for us to identify the proportion of infected people in the Minas Gerais population that do not develop symptoms; if the absence of symptoms in these people is related to the fact that they are vaccinated, and also, if there is any variant of the coronavirus associated with these cases”, he adds.

Jaqueline also highlights the importance of the participation of volunteers. “We monitor the importance of volunteers for the development of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Once again, we invite the population to participate in this study, because, in addition to performing the COVID-19 exam free of charge, volunteers will also be contributing to the generation of data that will support health surveillance, so that more public health measures can be taken. are developed in accordance with the current scenario we are experiencing in Minas Gerais”, he says.

