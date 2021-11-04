Fux reverses decision that released protest from truck drivers







Minister Luiz Fux Photo: Disclosure/Nelson Jr./SCO/STF / Ansa – Brazil

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, reversed this Wednesday (3) a decision by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) that had released the occupation of federal highways by strikers. The self-employed drivers had managed, on the night of Tuesday (2), to overturn 11 of the 29 court injunctions that prevent road interdictions, through an action of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava). The government, however, appealed to the STF and managed to suspend the determination.

The president of the Court recalled the recent decision of Minister Carmém Lúcia, who maintained on Monday (1) the prohibition of the blocking of highways. The two ministers did not accept Abrava’s arguments, which defended that the injunctions won by the government against the strike would fall under the jurisdiction of the Labor Court, and not the Federal Court – where the processes are being processed.

Fux also highlighted the notes made by the Union, that an eventual occupation of highways would cause a serious risk of widespread economic damage. “There is, moreover, for the same reasons, a risk to public order and health consisting in the possibility of shortage of foodstuffs and other necessities in the various cities of the country due to the obstruction of interconnections between areas of production and consumption,” stated the president of the Court.

How did the broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, the TRF-1 decision, now suspended, had generated expectations in the strikers that the acts on the side of the roads would increase from this Wednesday. So far, the movement has had weak support.

Abrava, the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL) are in charge of organizing the strike. The main demands of truck drivers are compliance with the minimum floor for road freight, a change in Petrobras’ price policy for fuels and the return of special retirement after 25 years of contribution, among other more than ten items.